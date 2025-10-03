ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Skin Feeling Off? It Could Be Your Chakras

Do you ever feel like your skincare routine is on point, but your skin still isn’t giving? The glow’s missing, the breakouts are back, and that pricey serum is just… existing on your face. Maybe it’s not your products that are underperforming. Maybe it’s your energy. Chakras are the body’s key energy centres, and when they’re out of sync, it doesn’t just affect your mood or sleep. It could be showing up on your skin too, from sudden dullness to mysterious breakouts. But before you start panic-ordering another hyaluronic acid, let’s decode what each chakra has to do with your skin and how aligning within can help your face finally chill out.

Root Chakra (Muladhara) – Lower Back, Legs, Feet

Mood: Insecure, anxious, always checking your bank balance

Skin Drama: Dryness, flakiness, dull tone

When your root chakra is off, you’re basically ungrounded, and your skin shows it. Patchy, ashy, lifeless skin that even highlighter can’t fake. You can change that by going barefoot in nature. Eating foods like root vegetables and using deeply nourishing oils, such as the Farmacy Beauty Honey Grail Face Oil, to seal in moisture.

Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana) – Lower Abdomen

Mood: Meh, Creative block, Stuck in a rut.

Skin Drama: Congestion, hormonal acne, inflammation around the jawline

When your sacral chakra is out of sync, your creativity dries up, and your skin goes into chaos mode. Jawline breakouts, hormonal flare-ups, and that annoying sensitivity around your chin are classic signs. Shake things up with movement, juicy fruits and like Novology Acne Clearing Serum that keeps your skin in check without stripping it dry.

Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) – Stomach Area

Mood: Low self-esteem, imposter syndrome, control freak tendencies

Skin Drama: Oily T-zone, breakouts, enlarged pores

This chakra is your inner power plug, and when it’s dimmed, your skin tends to get weird. Shine in all the wrong places, blackheads that won’t budge, step back into your power and bring balance with skincare that actually gets it, like the Thank You Farmer Bakuvita Revitalizing Ampoule.

Heart Chakra (Anahata) – Chest

Mood: Grudgy, heartbroken, emotionally backed up

Skin Drama: Redness, sensitivity, rosacea

When love’s blocked, your skin often gets the memo. Irritated, inflamed, or suddenly reactive skin is your heart chakra waving a little red flag. Time to let go emotionally and dermatologically. Surround yourself with softness, emotionally and in your skincare. The Thalgo Hydrating Cooling Gel-Cream is calming and feels like a hug for skin that’s had enough.

Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) – Throat

Mood: Struggling to speak up, avoiding confrontation

Skin Drama: Dullness, dryness, uneven tone around the jaw and neck

Your voice matters, and when you’re holding back, your skin might too. Dull, uneven tone around your throat or jaw? That’s your throat chakra asking for airtime. Hydrate, brighten, and start saying what you mean.

The Bubble Skincare Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Tone and Texture Serum is glow-giving and gentle enough to smooth things out without causing a scene.

Third Eye Chakra (Ajna) – Between Eyebrows

Mood: Overthinking, spiralling, brain fog

Skin Drama: Dark circles, puffy eyes, early signs of ageing

When your third eye’s fogged up, you can expect sleepless nights and puffy mornings. Drained but still scrolling’ feeling? Your under-eye bags feel it too. Clear your head, get off the screen, and give your eye area the love it deserves.Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye Cream de-puffs, brightens, and fakes eight hours of sleep, all while looking stunning on your skincare shelf.

Crown Chakra (Sahasrara) – Top of Head

Mood: Disconnected, cynical, burnt out

Skin Drama: Overall dullness, flaky scalp, premature signs of ageing

The crown chakra is your cosmic Wi-Fi, and when it’s down, everything feels off. You might notice a sudden lack of radiance, stressed-out skin, or even scalp irritation. The antidote is stillness, soul-soothing rituals, and skincare that feels like self-respect in a bottle, likeRas Luxury Oils Revival Kumkumadi Night Face Elixir, a rich, restorative blend that’s as indulgent as a spiritual staycation for your face.

Your skin isn’t just reacting to pollution and late-night binge sessions. Sometimes, it’s reflecting your inner energy imbalance. When your serum isn’t doing wonders, maybe align your chakras first, and all will fall in place.

