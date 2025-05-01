ELLE Beauty Chat: How Vineeta Singh Is Churning Up A Quiet Revolution

Some transformations unfold with banners and fireworks. Others, like in the case of Vineeta Singh, take shape quietly—a swipe of lipstick here, a change in a shade card there. As co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Singh has built an empire worth ₹4,000 crores by embracing inclusivity and disrupting archaic beauty standards. Yet, when she speaks about beauty, there’s no corporate rhetoric—only a deeply personal connection.



“Makeup is a quiet rebellion,” Singh begins, her voice deliberate, reflecting on the evolution of beauty standards she’s witnessed and challenged. She recalls her younger days, flipping through glossy advertisements that glorified a singular golden standard of fair skin and flawlessness. “It wasn’t just about aesthetics; it made you feel inferior. The narrative was exclusionary.”

Her experiences weren’t isolated. A decade ago, working on a beauty subscription service, Singh realised that Indian women weren’t lacking aspiration—they were lacking access. “Finding a foundation that suited deeper skin tones or products that didn’t exacerbate oily skin was near impossible,” she says. In 2012, Singh co-founded SUGAR Cosmetics with her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. The frustration birthed a brand with inclusivity at its core, offering products designed for Indian skin tones and women embracing their imperfections.

The Essentials

For Singh, beauty is empowerment distilled into simple rituals. As a mother, runner, and entrepreneur with days that often stretch endlessly, her philosophy is less is more. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable,” she insists, crediting morning runs for teaching her the value of protection against sun damage. Her go-to? A Korean collaboration sunscreen from SUGAR’s Quench range. “Even if I wear nothing else, I never skip this step,” she says.

Lipsticks, however, are her emotional cornerstone. “A bright red or a nude that suits your skin tone can transform your mood,” she says. The search for the perfect nude—a hue that didn’t wash out deeper skin—was personal. Today, SUGAR’s nude lipsticks stand as a testament to her persistence.



And mascara? It’s her secret weapon for days that demand energy. “Sometimes, all you need is a quick swipe in the car, and you’re ready,” she laughs. Her evenings, though, are for restoration. A staunch advocate of double cleansing—a balm followed by a cleanser—Singh emphasises its necessity in India’s polluted cities. “It’s like vacuuming your home twice daily; the dust demands it,” she says.

Beyond Skin-Deep

Singh’s perspective on beauty transcends its superficial allure. “For many women, makeup is something they do for themselves.” she reflects. She shares anecdotes of women wearing red lipstick in labour or dabbing on blush before a nerve-wracking interview. “It’s their quiet rebellion against expectations and judgment,” she observes.

Her insights into consumer behaviour reveal the cultural nuances shaping beauty choices. Singh highlights the continued dominance of fairness-driven preferences, even as inclusivity becomes a talking point. “We launched foundations in 22 shades, but the lightest ones still outsell deeper tones. The belief that lighter is better persists, though it’s slowly changing,” she explains. Singh’s candour reflects the challenge of balancing idealism with market realities.

Her observations on generational beauty shifts are equally insightful. “For the ‘80s and ‘90s women, makeup was rare and judged—a small act of rebellion. The Gen Z, however, sees beauty as self-care, indulgence, and minimalism,” she notes. She also sheds light on regional disparities. “What we take for granted in Mumbai or Delhi—sunscreen or moisturiser—is still considered a luxury in smaller towns. Real change takes time, but the shift is happening,” she explains.

Change Is Constant

When discussing the future, Singh is pragmatic yet hopeful. She praises social media’s role in amplifying diverse voices while acknowledging the slower pace of real-world change. “Conversations about inclusivity are everywhere, but translating them into consumer behaviour takes patience,” she admits.

Sustainability, she argues, remains a challenge in India. “While sustainable packaging is ideal, affordability still drives decisions. Change will come, but gradually,” she predicts. On the technological front, however, Singh sees faster progress. “AI is revolutionising personalisation, guiding consumers to better choices based on data,” she says. She connects this to SUGAR’s innovations, where data-driven insights help address consumer needs more effectively.

Singh also highlights the diverse innovations coming from smaller towns in India. “Some of the most creative solutions— from hair fall oils to men’s makeup—are emerging from places you wouldn’t expect. These aren’t just businesses; they’re cultural shifts,” she says. As a judge on Shark Tank India, a platform where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of investors, Singh has witnessed firsthand the depth of entrepreneurial ingenuity across the country, further broadening her industry perspective.

Singh’s journey reflects a larger narrative—one of embracing imperfections, challenging norms, and redefining beauty as a personal and collective evolution. Her words, much like her products, linger with a purpose: “Beauty is whatever you need it to be—self-expression, self-care, or simply a small act of joy.”

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.