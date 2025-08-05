ELLE Exclusive: The Makeup Artist Who Turned Blush Into A Personality

There are blushes, and then there’s Daniel Sandler’s Watercolour Blush, a backstage staple that’s quietly sculpted the cheekbones of Kate Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and nearly every British It-girl who understood that real glow doesn’t come from glitter, but from restraint.

Now, for the first time, this pro-makeup secret is available in India. No viral fluff, no celebrity-fronted campaign, just a formula that’s been obsessively passed around makeup artists’ kits for two decades because it works.

We caught up with Sandler, makeup artist, founder, and unofficial Patron Saint of Blusher, to talk about the cult formula’s Indian debut, why blending is his golden rule, and the Kate Moss moment that changed everything.

You’ve often said makeup should feel like second skin. In a market like India, where dewy can easily turn greasy, how does the Watercolour Blush hold up?

Daniel Sandler (DS): I completely understand the challenges makeup users face here in India, but greasy is never an option with my blushes because they are oil-free, meaning they will stay put from application until removed with a cleanser.

They call you the Patron Saint of Blusher. What’s a blush disaster you still laugh about ?

DS: Oh, this one takes me back. Before I had my own range, I travelled with pressed powder blushers for shoots. On one trip, the airline dropped my suitcase, andevery single blush was smashed to pieces! I had to improvise with lipstick on the cheeks, set with powder. It worked, but only just!

Before it became a cult favourite, who first made you believe in Watercolour Blush?

DS: It was during a Tommy Hilfiger show in London. I was doing Kate Moss’s makeup and had a tiny sample of Watercolour Blush. I used it on her cheekbones, she looked at herself and said how much she loved the finish. I’ve never forgotten those kind words.

Blush has had a renaissance; every season it moves from temples to cheekbones to noses. How do you personally like blush to shape the face?

DS: For everyday, I prefer a barely-there finish. It should look like it's part of your skin, softly airbrushed, without obvious edges.I usually apply it high on the cheekbones, blending outwards to lift the face, and then a touch on the apples for that natural, youthful flush. It suits everyone.

Your mission has always been to simplify pro-level beauty. What’s one ‘pro tip’ you never skip, even with five minutes to spare?

DS: Blend, blend, and then blend some more. However short on time you are, your finish should always be seamless. Great productshelp, of course and never underestimate the power of good lighting when applying makeup.

What challenges did you face in ensuring your shades show up beautifully across all undertones?

DS: Honestly, not many! After so many years as a makeup artist, I instinctively understand which shades flatter different undertones. That knowledge went straight into creating shades that work for everyone.

Three decades in beauty, what’s one trend you’d love to bring back, and one you wish never happened?

DS: Let’s bring back blue eyeliner and blue eyeshadow! They were huge in the '70s and look amazing on brown and green eyes. As for the trend I’d happily wave goodbye to: excessive layering. It's unnecessary and doesn’t translate well in real life. You can achieve beautiful results with fewer products and a simpler technique, saving both time and money.

Your line is fluid, subtle, quietly powerful. How do you resist jumping on viral trends or noisy product drops?

DS: I stay true to my gut. I don’t follow what others are doing; I focus on innovation and problem-solving. My goal is always to create formulas that genuinely help people, not just make a splash.

Complete the sentence: When someone wears my blush, I want them to feel...

DS: Happy, beautiful, and confident.

Daniel Sandler’s approach to beauty is all about feeling like the best version of yourself. And now that his Watercolour Blush is finally here on Amazon, via Beautindia, getting that effortless glow just got a whole lot easier.

Also Read:

Smash Or Pass: The Beauty Trends Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

Are You A Trauma Lurker?