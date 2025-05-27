ELLE Exclusive: This New Smashbox Gloss Is Giving Main Character Energy (And Then Some)

I'm clearly still in my lip gloss era. What other explanation is there for the dopamine rush I get every time I buy my gazillionth shiny tube? And just in time to support my addiction, Smashbox's HALO Plump + Glow Lip Gloss has dropped—wearing its Y2K heart proudly on its sleeve.

But let’s get one thing straight: this is not your middle school gloss. Read on for all the thoughts I had while trying it out.

A Quick Ingredient Decode

Hyaluronic Acid Spheres : These moisture magnets plump your lips from the inside out.

: These moisture magnets plump your lips from the inside out. Vitamins C + E : The dream team for nourishment and protection.

: The dream team for nourishment and protection. Peptides: Soften fine lines and bring the bounce.

Three Days Of Mirror Checks

I tried the shade 'Gem' first—a beautiful guava pink with gold shimmer. One swipe, and I was hooked. It wasn’t sticky. It had no chunky glitter bits. It gave me the kind of glossy lips my teenage self always wanted. And I hugely appreciate that it's fragrance-free.

My lips felt plush, looked juicy, and the shine? Immaculate. The gentle tingle reminded me it was working.

I also tried 'Energy', a subtle coral-pink and Lustre, a delicious chocolate brown (this one's got a beautiful holographic shimer.) Each shade has its own vibe—Gem is your quiet luxury girl, Energy is for that no-makeup makeup glow, and Lustre is your party starter. All of them drape your lips with a sheer coat of juiciness.

Every time I wore one out, someone asked what I had on. Even my barista clocked it, “You cooked with that gloss" were her exact words. And she was right.

While the shine understandably settled down gradually through the day, the hydrationlasted me through my cappuccinos, errands, and even a cheeky bite of my boyfriend's burger.

Also worth noting: the oversized doe foot applicator is the moment. It hugs your lips just right and makes each swipe feel luxurious.

The Gloss That Does It All

The Plump + Glow gloss claims to do three things in one go: glaze, nourish, and visibly plump. It does all of that and gives your lips a flirty little wake-up call. The payoff is a fuller-looking pout without the drama of actual filler.

Swipe it on, and you’re suddenly the main character. The plot? Something between a dreamy romance and a high-glam comeback story. Safe to say, I felt like I was in a Y2K rom-com montage.

One Last Swipe

If lip balm and gloss had a baby, and that baby went to finishing school in Paris, it would be this. Halo’s Plump + Glow is for the girl who wants hydration and high impact. Would I recommend it? 100%. Whether you’re in your soft girl summer era or just want lips that speak louder than words, this gloss is it. Consider this your cue to toss every crusty tube in your bag and make room for a new main character. Your pout will thank you.