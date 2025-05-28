ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: It Girls Are Juicing—But There’s a Right Way to Do It

If there were one collective skincare wish, it wouldn’t be a miracle serum or an overnight fix. It would be this: skin so good, you can skip base makeup entirely. That bare-faced, lit-from-within glow? It’s the holy grail. And the plot twist? It starts in your kitchen.

Enter the wellness trend currently dominating top shelves and FYPs alike—juice for your skin. From Hailey Bieber’s viral Erewhon smoothie to Sofia Richie Grainge and Sabrina Carpenter’s glow-fuelled blends, It Girls everywhere are blending their way to better skin. With the right mix of vitamins, superfoods, and hydration, these beauty elixirs do what no serum can—detox and replenish from the inside out. So grab your prettiest glass, hit blend, and drink your skincare.

It's Giving Main Character Energy—But Why?

Juicing isn't just a quick way to get in your daily greens—it’s a direct pipeline of hydration, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that nourish your skin at a deeper level, giving it more hydration than just water is able to. Think of it as skincare you can drink. Plus, certain ingredients, like kale, apples, pineapples, spinach and celery, are always better absorbed in the liquid state because all of their excessive fibre is eliminated (as long as you strain all your juice recipes), and all the nutrients go through a much shorter journey to reach your bloodstream. The enzymes in them become easier to break down, since the focus is more on nutrient absorption than digestion.

Long story short, drinking your skincare allows for easier absorption—if you've ever noticed that your skin looks extra dewy after a green juice, that’s because it's getting an instant hydration boost.

Glow-Boosting Juice Recipes

Ready to sip your way to cool, clean girl skin? Try these It Girl-approved juice recipes that will have you glowing from the inside out.

1. The Radiance Green Juice

Perfect for detoxifying and reducing inflammation, this juice is packed with chlorophyll-rich greens and vitamin C.

1 cucumber (hydrating and anti-inflammatory)

1 cup kale (loaded with skin-loving vitamin A)

1/2 green apple (for a touch of sweetness, and a whole lot of vitamins)

1/2 lemon (a brightening antioxidant boost)

1-inch piece of ginger (great for circulation and glow)

Juice all ingredients together, strain and enjoy fresh.

2. Berry Collagen Beauty Juice

This antioxidant-rich juice helps fight oxidative stress and keeps your skin firm and youthful.

1 cup strawberries (high in vitamin C)

1/2 cup blueberries (loaded with antioxidants)

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (supports collagen production)

1 scoop collagen powder (for skin elasticity)

1 cup coconut water (for deep hydration)

Blend all ingredients together and strain, if desired. Drink immediately.

3. The Ultimate Glow Water

If juicing feels like too much effort, try infused waters. They're effortless and just as effective for keeping your skin hydrated and nourished.

1 litre of filtered water

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon chia seeds (for omega-3s and hydration)

Let it sit for at least an hour before drinking. This simple mix helps flush out toxins while keeping your skin plump and clear.

4. Beauty Sleep Elixir

For an evening skin reset, especially if you struggle with sleep, try this calming, blue, latte-inspired drink.

1 cup warm coconut milk (good fats to nourish your skin)

½ cup blended blueberries (antioxidant overload)

½ tsp lavender extract (to signal to your body and mind that it's time to wind down)

1 tsp maple syrup or honey

Mix well and sip before bed for glowing, well-rested skin.

If you're someone who can't dump a lot of veggies, fruits or superfoods in your body on a daily basis, at least in the large quantities that it requires, then this is going to be your forever fix. When combined with a solid skincare routine, these drinks can help your skin reach its true glow potential. Get juicing!