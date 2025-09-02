ELLE x Oteria Turned Skincare In Rhythm Into A Party In Delhi

The sun was beginning its slow descent over Addonis, Delhi, when ELLE India and Oteria gathered an intimate circle of tastemakers for an evening that blurred science with celebration. Timed to coincide with World Circadian Day on 24th July—a date chosen for its symbolic 24/7 connection to the body’s rhythm—the soirée marked a first-of-its-kind celebration of skincare in sync with biology. It wasn’t just another launch; it was an immersion. Guests discovered beauty through rhythm while indulging in wellness shots, themed cocktails, and the kind of atmosphere that turns education into experience.

The Editor’s Table: Skin in Rhythm

At the centre of the night was The Editor’s Table, a fireside chat between ELLE’s Beauty Editor and Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta. Dr Gupta distilled the science of circadian rhythm into language that felt instantly relatable. “There’s a reason beauty sleep is called beauty sleep,” she explained, before breaking down why skin responds differently across the day. Daytime is for restoring and protecting; night is for repair and rejuvenation. The conversation cut through trends to remind guests that syncing with biology isn’t indulgence—it’s strategy.

Trying the Rhythm Firsthand

All of Oteria’s wares were on display, creating interactive moments for guests to experience the philosophy in real time. From serums to creams, the entire portfolio was at arm’s reach—but it was the mists that became the evening’s quiet stars, endlessly spritzed as Delhi’s heat demanded cooling rituals. For founder Vibhor Rastogi, it was a chance to see his vision of timed skincare come alive: products designed not around type but around tempo.

From Sundown to Soundtrack

Around the science, the soirée unfolded as a celebration. Guests sipped on wellness shots and cocktails matched to the theme before a DJ took over to turn the sundowner into a lively, late-night party. What began as a golden-hour dialogue on skin and science slipped seamlessly into a soundtrack of dancing, mingling, and revelry—proof that even precision can feel like pleasure.

Why It Mattered

In a landscape crowded with spectacle, ELLE x Oteria opted for intimacy and immersion. It was an evening that positioned rhythm as luxury, skincare as cadence, and beauty as something you live in, not just layer on. And as Oteria expands beyond India into Nepal and further across digital-first platforms, the night underscored that rhythm travels easily—across time zones, borders, and lives.