ELLE's Guide To Styling Your Bangs For Shoulder-Length Hairstyles

When you have a bob or a pixie cut, the hairstyle itself becomes an instant talking point. Whether it's a laid-back French bob or a choppy pixie crop, these statement looks often require minimal work for maximum impact.

Meanwhile, medium and shoulder-length hair might have an easier time maintaining the overall style, although those looking for a refresh should definitely consider adding a fringe into the look.

Mihaela Vatafu, director hairstylist at Taylor Taylor Salon in Shoreditch, agrees. 'Fringes can enhance medium-length hair, softening features and offer versatile styling options,' she tells ELLE UK. Vatafu is a fan of Alexa Chung's textured fringe and Brittany Snow's side-parted style.

Incorporating face-framing pieces tend to bring out the best in your facial structure when done properly – thus elevating an otherwise classic hairstyle.

How To Style Bangs For Shoulder-Length Hair

First, determine the best fringe length based on your lifestyle, face shape and hair type. If you're unsure about fringes or prefer something low maintenance, longer curtain bangs a la Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jenna Ortega. It's more forgiving as you have the option to tuck it behind the ears. A full-on fringe like Jane Birkin's is always chic and au courant, while Rihanna's side-swept bangs prove that a side-parting will never go out of style (no matter what a gen-Z will have you believe).

Next, Vatafu recommends blow-drying your fringe to create volume and keep it looking fresh. Use a round brush and a hairdryer, or opt for one of the many excellent hot brushes currently available. It should hold for a few days if you use a hairspray, but you can also dampen second or third-day hair with a misting of water before styling in the mornings. For some added texture, run a tiny amount of texturising product on your lengths.

'To maintain the shape, schedule regular trims,' suggests Vatafu. This may vary depending on how fast your hair grows, but hairstylists generally recommend six-to-eight weeks. Ideally, a professional trim is best but in a pinch, you can also DIY (but not before referring to ELLE's useful guide to cutting your fringe.

How To Find The Best Fringe Styles For Your Hair Type And Face Shape

There are no hard and fast rules but as a guideline, Vatafu recommends light and jagged fringes to add movement to fine hair without weighing it down. Meanwhile, 'blunt cuts help create structure' on thicker tresses, she says. For curls and coils, always work with the curl pattern, not against it. 'Layered or curtain styles blend naturally with curly textures,' suggests Vatafu.

'Round faces usually suit long, side-swept fringes which help to elongate the face,' says Vatafu, who also recommends trying a softer fringe style for more square or angular bon structures as it helps to 'balance strong jawlines'. If you have an oval or heart-faced shape, Vatafu admits that most fringe styles can be adapted to suit it - it's all about what you feel most comfortable in, and is most sustainable for you to maintain.

All The Inspiration You Need For Fringes On Shoulder-Length Hair

1. Straight Fringe With Low Bun



Laura Harrier styles her wispy, straight fringe with a low-bun for a romantic effect.

2. Curly Fringe With Shoulder-Length Curls



Lizzo demonstrates just how versatile the fringe and shoulder-length hair combo is. Her voluminous curls bring plenty of drama and the layered fringe perfectly frames her face.

3. Full Fringe And Shoulder-Length Hair



Lily Collin's full, straight bangs bring structure to her heart-shaped face.

4. Side-Swept Fringe With Ponytail



Channel Rashida Jones' dreamy vibe with loose tendrils and a deep side-parting.

5. Middle-Parted Straight Fringe With Shoulder-Length Hair



New to fringes? Try Daisy Edgar-Jones' middle-parted bangs. They're easy to style and you can pin them back if you decide to forgo the fringe.

5. Wavy Shoulder-Length Hair With Fringe



Jenna Ortega's shaggy, rock 'n roll style is surprisingly easy-to-maintain thanks to its longer layers.

6. Tousled Medium-Length Hair With Curtain Fringe



Suki Waterhouse does no wrong when it comes to styling her fringe. This tousled, textured 'do features middle-parted, long, face-framing pieces to bring balance to her heart-shaped bone structure.

7. Sixties-Style Shoulder Length Hair With Curtain Fringe



Ella Purnell's all white Prada ensemble came with a matching headband, which lends a sixties vibe to her look.

8. Half-Up 'Do With Wispy Fringe



On the Miu Miu SS25 runway, Alexa Chung wore her signature brunette tresses in a relaxed, half-up 'do with a delicate, wispy fringe.

9. Minimalist Fringe With Shoulder-Length Hair



French style maven and founder of Rouje, Jeanne Damas, is committed to understated chic vibe of French girl hair. A low-key fringe like Damas' blends into the rest of your hair (ideal if you're not ready to go the full mile) while giving your look something extra special.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.