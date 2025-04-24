Essentials Only: Products That Make The Cut In My No-Fluff Travel Beauty Pouch

Travelling light, while still looking fresh and put-together is an underrated art form—especially when it comes to beauty essentials. The last thing you want is to be lugging around an overflowing beauty bag filled with unnecessary products. By focusing on the must-have essentials, you're making sure your skin and hair don't act out, and you feel your very best without overpacking. Once you've cracked packing your beauty pouch, you'll wonder how you did it any other way. So, here's my two cents on streamlining your beauty routine for your next getaway. Warning: this pouch is going to contain some very cute minis that might make you cry.

1. Skincare Unskippables

Your skin goes through so much while travelling—airports, planes, the outdoors and new climates are so overwhelming for our barrier. That’s why we want to make sure a simple, but nourishing skincare routine is set in place even on holiday. Start with a gentle double cleanse— you know I wouldn't be caught dead skipping this. A travel-size oil cleanser and face wash duo, like the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil and the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel works like magic for me.

Next, you'll need a lightweight moisturiser with high SPF—an all-in-one product that hydrates and protects your skin is a game-changer. If you’re going to be outdoors or in sunnier climates, this is an absolute must to keep your skin barrier healthy and protect you from UV rays. The Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 by Paula's Choice is feather light and comes as a mini. Add a hydrating mist for mid-day refreshment, especially if you're hopping between air-conditioned spaces. Sereko's Hydra-Protect Sun Mist is great to keep inflammation in check and has added SPF.

2. The Perfect Travel-Size Makeup Kit

For makeup, less is always more. Opt for a multitasking tinted moisturiser to even out your skin. A lightweight formula that also has SPF is your holy grail for on-the-go days. That's exactly what the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer is to me. Pro tip: Add a dot of tint under each eye and blend it out after a couple of minutes for concealer-like coverage.

Keep it simple with multi-tasking products that take care of cheek and eye colour. Nudestix Nudies Matte + Glow Core All Over Face Blush Color in Sunset Gold has a lovely highlighting + bronzing effect, and transitions from day to night beautifully. A mascara is a non-negotiable— even when you're tired, a few swipes of it can open up your eyes and make you look more awake. I find that Milk Makeup's Mini Kush Mascara is super convenient to use even in a car, and looks super natural.

For lips, pack a tinted balm formulation, like the Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Mini that provides hydration and a pop of color without the need for constant reapplication. A lip liner in a darker shade that can double up as a subtle eyeliner is another favourite hack (my current obsession is M.A.C's Lip Pencil in Greige). You’ll look polished without the fuss.

3. Hair Care Basics

Travel hair care doesn’t need to be complicated. A dry shampoo is your best friend— the Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Weightless Oil-Absorption Detox Dry Shampoo never misses at refreshing my hair for at least three days, and the compact bottle is so convenient. A miniature hair serum is also essential to keep your strands smooth and frizz-free during flights, after a swim and on sightseeing days. The Kérastase Elixir Ultime is gold in a bottle for your hair. For hair tools, the Alan Truman Compact Blow Brush is your best bet. You can straighten and tame your hair, or give yourself a nice bouncy blowout with one travel-friendly tool. No dryers, flat irons or curling wands required!

4. Extras

Lastly, don’t forget a travel size fragrance (I'm loyal to the Lancôme Idôle Eau De Parfum), hand sanitiser, and pocket wipes to stay fresh all day long. For a bit of indulgence, I like to keep the Givenchy Skin Perfecto Compact Cream SPF 30 PA++ handy. It's a convenient alternative to moisturisers/sunscreens that can prove to be messy while travelling.

By sticking to these non-negotiables, you'll be able to pack smart and travel light, make your beauty routine a breeze, and look effortlessly chic in any corner of the world. Happy packing!