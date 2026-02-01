ELLE Exclusive: I Tried The New Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation Because Curiosity Won (Again)

If I am being honest, finishing a bottle of foundation is rare behaviour for me. I flit between formulas, abandon half-used bottles and regularly convince myself the next launch will fix everything. Estée Lauder Double Wear was one of the few exceptions. It was reliable, but also intense. On some days, it felt like a commitment rather than a choice.

Advertisment

So when I heard Double Wear had been updated, my reaction was mixed. Part curiosity, part scepticism. I did not expect a reinvention. Still, I decided to try the new Double Wear Stay in Place Foundation, the only way that felt fair.

First Impressions and Texture Check

The updated packaging is the first noticeable change. The glass bottle looks sleeker and far more current. The formula itself is more fluid than the older version. It spreads quickly, blends with minimal effort and does not feel heavy the moment it hits the skin.

Once applied, the finish lands neatly between skin-like and polished. It is matte, but not flat. There is a soft dimension that keeps the face from looking lifeless, which is especially important for Indian skin tones that can lose warmth under overly matte bases. My skin still looked like skin, just significantly better behaved.

Advertisment

Coverage and Wear Time

Coverage starts at a solid medium and builds easily to full without going cakey. It evens out redness, tones down pigmentation and handles everyday imperfections without looking like I am wearing a full face of foundation. Even with light layering, it felt breathable and comfortable.

I wore this through full workdays, commuting and a long evening out. The 36-hour wear claim sounds ambitious, but realistically, it stayed intact for over 12 hours with minimal touch-ups. Sweat and humidity did very little damage, which is saying something.

Oil control is where this foundation quietly shines. My T zone stayed balanced through the day without that tight, dry feeling that often comes with long-wear formulas.If you have combination or oily skin, this feels like a product that understands your daily struggle and does not judge you for it.

This version leans into skin balancing, and it shows. With ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid, my skin felt calmer with regular wear. It also does a convincing job of softening the look of pores, particularly around the cheeks and nose. It does not cling to texture or settle into lines, which is often where long-wear foundations lose points.

Shade Range and Why It Matters

The expanded shade range in India deserves applause. With 50 shades and three undertones, finding a match feels far less stressful. The colour stays true through the day without oxidising or shifting, which makes a noticeable difference on Indian skin tones.

This is a foundation that works just as well for office days as it does for festive evenings. It feels like a smart update rather than a complete overhaul. If you loved the original, this feels familiar but better. If you found it too heavy earlier, this new version might finally be your match.

Also Read:

2025 In Beauty And Wellness: What Worked, What Didn’t, What We’d Repeat

Seven Surprisingly Sneaky Habits Messing With Your Blood Sugar