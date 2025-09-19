ELLE Exclusive: Glass Hair In Three Steps? I Tried Redken’s New Acidic Color Gloss Range

You know that ridiculously shiny, silky hair all over Instagram, the kind that looks like it’s been polished to perfection under a spotlight. That’s glass hair. I’ve been obsessed with the look for ages, mostly because my own colour-treated hair usually sits firmly in the “meh” category after a few washes. So, when I heard that Redken has finally launched its new Acidic Color Gloss range in India, I didn’t even pretend to play it cool. Obviously, I had to try it. I’ve only been using it for a few days, but I do have some first impressions.

What’s Acidic Color Gloss?

The idea is pretty simple: keep colour vibrant for longer and add shine that actually shows. The formulas are packed with amino acids and vitamin E, which are meant to smooth down the hair cuticle and help it look healthier while protecting against the usual culprits, heat, water, and general wear and tear.

The range has three products:

Acidic Color Gloss Sulphate-Free Shampoo – a gentle cleanser that won’t strip colour.

Acidic Color Gloss Conditioner – the obvious partner, meant to add softness and shine.

Naked Gloss Serum – the lightweight finishing step, and probably the one everybody will get most excited about.

On paper, it sounds like a sensible routine if your coloured hair tends to look dull or flat after a few weeks. Mine definitely does, so I was curious to see if it would make a difference.

First impressions

I started with the sulphate-free shampoo, it didn’t feel harsh, though – my hair didn’t get that squeaky, stripped feeling. Instead, it felt clean but soft.

Next, the conditioner. This one has richness – creamy but not heavy. I left it in for a couple of minutes and rinsed. My hair felt smoother right away, though I wouldn’t say it was a dramatic transformation on first use.

Finally, the Naked Gloss Serum. This is clearly the showstopper. It’s lightweight and spreads easily without feeling greasy. I smoothed a pump through my damp hair and let it air-dry. The shine was definitely noticeable, not blinding, but a healthy, light-catching finish that looked like I’d made an effort.

How it felt after a few days

After a couple more washes, I did notice my hair looking fresher than it usually does between salon visits. Importantly, my colour hasn’t faded as quickly as it normally would. I can’t yet say if it truly lasts 32 washes or keeps the shine going for a full three days every single time. I’ve only lived with it for a few days, and with hair products, you only know after a few weeks of consistent use. But so far, my hair feels healthier and looks less tired, which I’ll happily take.

My Verdict

If you’re after a routine that supports coloured hair, protects against dullness, and adds a touch of that elusive gloss, the Redken Acidic Color Gloss range is worth trying. The serum especially feels like a quick-fix product you can use before a night out when you want your hair to catch the light in photos. As with most things, time will tell if this becomes a holy-grail product for me. But for now, my hair and I are enjoying the little shine upgrade.

