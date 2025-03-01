In Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s Exclusive Soirée In Seoul

As I walked into Anderson C, a gallery and cafe in the heart of Seoul, I found the chic venue transformed into a vision of gilded glamour. A sea of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s signature black and gold shimmered under the soft glow of chandeliers. Among the luminous crowd were stars like Mun KaYoung, Risabae, and ITZY’s Lia, but the real showstopper was Dolce&Gabbana’s new makeup collection, created to celebrate the unique spirit of the Asia-Pacific region.

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty



The star of the launch was the exclusive Rose Glow Cushion, a brightening foundation that promises SPF 50 protection, 24-hour hydration, and a luminous finish. It’s more than just a base—it’s a love letter to skin, wrapped in an elegant compact that feels as indulgent as the formula itself.



But this wasn’t just about the products; it was about artistry. The masterclass, led by Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Global Experts and celebrity makeup artists Naoko Scintu, Celine Bernaerts, and Jake Warden, was where the magic unfolded. Each artist had their moment to shine, showcasing the collection’s signature beauty wardrobes. “I believe makeup should enhance what’s already there,” Scintu shared as she demonstrated the Fresh Look, a celebration of dewy, radiant skin paired with soft neutrals. “Skin is always the star, and the Rose Glow Cushion is like a beauty filter in real life.”



Bernaerts took the stage next, her energy electric as she introduced the Flawless Look. “This collection is about versatility and elegance,” she explained, blending the Creamy Illuminator with a touch of Passionlips Matte Lipstick. “It’s makeup that adapts to you, not the other way around.” Finally, Jake Warden lit up the room with his exuberance as he presented the Bold Look. “Makeup should be fun,” he grinned, layering the Intenseyes Creamy Eyeshadow Stick in vibrant hues. “It’s about being fearless and owning your vibe.”



As the evening wrapped up, I marvelled at how Dolce&Gabbana had captured not just the essence of beauty but also the vibrant spirit of Seoul. From the meticulous curation of products to the passionate artistry on display, this launch was a celebration of individuality, luxury, and innovation.



Walking out into the crisp Seoul air, compact in hand, I knew one thing for sure—this wasn’t just makeup; it was a moment.

Read the full story on ELLE India’s new issue, or download your digital copy via Magzter.