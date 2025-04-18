How To Nail Your Hair Colour This Summer (And Pro Tips to Keep It Fresh)

Call me shallow, but my favourite part of summer is going in for a fresh colour job. Everything about it feels like you've got a brand new lease on life. It's a canon event in every woman's life, and I highly recommend it if you haven't already experienced it.

This summer promises exciting colour trends that blend warmth, cool tones, and everything in between. Whether you're planning to take the plunge with a dramatic change or simply elevate virgin hair, there’s something for everyone.

"For the summer time, I can feel a shift towards more natural, effortless hair. Clients are moving away from bold, vibrant colors and embracing softer, sun-kissed shades that complement their skin tones. Think honey-blonde balayage with slightly deeper roots, warm, golden brunettes with subtle caramel highlights, rich browns and mochas", says Loic Chapoix, Hair Styling Expert, Dessange Mumbai.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the hottest summer hair colour trends that will have you feeling sun-kissed and chic all season long.

1. Sun-Kissed Balayage

Natural-looking highlights never go out of style, but this summer, they’re getting a sun-kissed upgrade. Think soft, creamy blonde shades melting into warm honey and caramel tones, giving you the perfect “just got back from the beach” look. This is a low-maintenance approach to highlighting, ensuring that your hair grows out beautifully, reminding you of summer all year long.

2. Cool-Toned Platinum Blonde

For those who want to make a bold statement this summer, cool-toned platinum blonde is making a comeback. This icy hue can create an edgy vibe, perfect for anyone wanting to move away from the usual browns and blondes. However, to maintain its vibrancy, regular root touch-ups and purple shampoos are a must.

3. Rich Brunette

If you’re not ready to leave the brunettes behind, you're in luck. This summer's all about a rich brunette shade, whether you like it cool or warm toned. We've seen the liquid brunette trend, we've seen the old money mocha and AI hair trends, and this is just the final culmination of all of those. It’s the perfect way to add dimension, without losing the depth of a darker color. The best part? These multi-tonal shades work for both, straight and wavy textures.

4. Copper And Strawberry Reds

If you’ve always been curious about trying red but felt hesitant, this is the perfect time to take the plunge. From rich, fiery copper to soft strawberry blonde, vibrant red shades have been dominating the scene for sometime now and aren't going anywhere for a while. These warm hues brighten up any complexion, and are sure to make your summer twice as adventurous.

Achieving A Botch-Proof Colour

It can be truly terrifying to dislike the result once all the hair colour has been washed off and you're sitting in that chair, frozen. "To ensure a satisfactory colour job, communicate clearly with your colourist about your desired look and expectations, bring reference images to help them understand your vision and be open to their expert advice and guidance. Many times, clients won't disclose previous colour treatments or hair damage. This can lead to misunderstandings and undesirable results. It's also essential to follow pre and post-colour care instructions to maintain the health and integrity of your hair," Loic tells me.

Don't Forget About Maintainence!

I spoke to Sneha Jhaveri, Founder of Vous Salon, for some helpful hacks to look after your fresh colour in the relentless heat of our country. "I always recommend a weekly deep conditioning treatment, either with a salon-grade mask or a DIY blend of yoghurt and honey. It’s like a hydration boost, especially for newly coloured hair that is at risk of being bleached and damaged by the harsh UV rays this time of the year. Consider embracing cover-up accessories. A chic scarf or hat isn’t just a fashion statement—it’s a shield that keeps your colour intact. Lastly, I like loose buns, braids, or ponytails to reduce sun exposure and keep hair manageable. It's a stylish solution for Mumbai’s busy streets and sweltering days."