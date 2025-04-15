How To Find Your Signature Scent And The Best Perfumes To Try In 2025

As is the case with every category in the ever bulging beauty industry right now, choosing a perfume isn't exactly a straightforward affair. Aside from the boundless scents to choose from, you have to consider olfactive categories, sillage, sustainability, suitability, among many other factors. Those who have found their signature scent might be reluctant to venture into unknown territory, while others might go through flacons at a rate of knots unable to find the one that truly sticks. And for some, it's a complete fluke when they do find the perfume that has people asking them 'what are you wearing?' on the tube (for me, that's Diptyque's L'Eau Papier). But there is in fact a learned art when it comes to finding the best perfume for you.

How To Find Your Signature Scent

'Occasion, weather, mood, and olfactive tastes can all influence how we pick our scent,' shares Rachel Freeman, Head of UK Education at Creed. 'If you're looking to find your signature scent (or scents), consider how you want your perfume to make you feel and when you want to wear it as a starting point,' she shares. 'Remember, there are no rules with perfume but understanding olfactive categories and notes can also bring you closer to finding your signature scent.'

What Are Olfactive Categories?

'There are four main olfactive categories - fresh, floral, woody and amber - and each one of these main categories has subcategories within (for example, floral can be soft, fruity or a floral amber),' shares Freeman. 'Each category and subcategory will have its own identity so you might find yourself drawn to the same style of perfume. Understanding olfactive categories can also prove useful if you want to change your scent,' she notes. Among the known subcategories, such as the sweet gourmands, aromatics, and heady ouds, a number of newer categories have been cropping up – think cherry perfumes and popular skin scents.

Whether you're searching for a new aroma brimming with novel ingredients or a treasured hero you'll wear forever, below the ELLE UK team has charted the best perfumes to try for 2025...

The Best Perfumes To Wear Now

A collaboration between pop icon, Duran Duran, and luxury perfume house, Xerjoff, Black Moonlight is inspired by the worlds of fragrance and music, and comes to life via notes of woody patchouli, creamy tonka bean and zesty bergamot. To celebrate its launch, the brand hosted a theatrical evening in London last month, featuring immersive and multi-sensory entertainment that paid tribute to the novel scent.

There are few perfumes that come as acclaimed or distinctive as Le Labo's bestselling Santal 33. Though its ubiquity may deter those looking for a scent that is completely bespoke to them, it's hard not to be lured in by the brilliant pairing of violet and iris with spices and leather.

Pairing unexpected ingredients is what Aesop does best. Here, unlikely bedfellows chamomile, cedar heart and magnolia leaf make for an intriguing take on a classic floral scent.

Playing on the success of its famed 'Glossier You' franchise, the cult beauty brand has entered into a new olfactive category: florals. A slightly bolder, more complex aroma compared to the bestselling skin scent, expect a creamy, musky and floral finish that still smells slightly different on everyone.

A far cry away from your traditional, romantic rose perfume, this edgier take on the classic floral sits on a base of black leather, with peppery and musk notes – we'd argue it's the perfect spring evening scent.

If you're searching for a perfume that has the instant power to lift your mood, this fresh and zesty perfume by Chanel is it. The sparkling and mood-enhancing notes are like a shot of serotonin for the senses and with far more staying power than your standard Eau de Toilette.

The prettiest solid perfume we've laid eyes upon, Dior's flacon isn't just a covetable accessory – with all the beloved ingredients from the famed Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, it's perfect for on-the-go spritzing – and with impressive sillage too.

Think of this scent as the modern way to wear ouds. A fresh iteration and move away from the intense and heady notes that once monopolised the oud fragrance shelves, Balmain's Carbone is a welcome anomaly, featuring white musk and rose.

Ideal for layering or wearing alone, there's a reason why everyone can't get enough of Byredo's Blanche. Another of those skin scents that smells slightly unique on every wearer, it's like the white shirt of perfume and one you'll never tire of.

Before there was Fenty, this sweetened baby pink spritz was hailed as Rihanna’s favourite scent, and for good reason. With juicy honeysuckle, plush rose petals and delicate sugared marshmallows, its gourmand aroma is undeniably delicious but never too immature. Think tasty cocktails on a glowing summer evening,' says Beauty Writer, Katie Withington.

Fans of a fruity floral will adore this playful scent from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Raspberry and peach make for a colourful springtime blend, while gummy bear notes add a sharp nostalgic twist. Add a blanket of white musk and vanilla base notes to keep it mature, and here you have an ideal sunshine scent for day and night,' says Beauty Writer, Katie Withington.

There's nothing quite like a fresh Sunday morning wandering the streets of West London, so Memo Paris bottled the feeling. This new scent, inspired by Portobello Road, offers a vibrant bouquet of herbaceous clary sage, bright mandarin and floral rose, all topped off with classic British rain notes,' says Beauty Writer, Katie Withington.

