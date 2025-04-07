Julia Garner’s Gucci Campaign Is A Reminder To Break Out Your Spring Florals

“It’s giving Meisel,” says Julia Garner. The actress, famous for her roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna, is referring to Gucci’s new campaign, The Art of Silk, which celebrates the brand’s rich history of using the fabric with photos of Garner shot by the legendary fashion photographer. As part of Gucci’s 90 x 90 project, nine global artists were asked to interpret its signature silk scarves through their own creative lens. (A book was also inked with Assouline to further dive into the topic.)

Garner, for her part, has strong ties to the Italian house, regularly attending shows and fronting campaigns, including one alongside Elliot Page and A$AP Rocky. In her spare time, she’s also starring in two upcoming films, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons, both slated to premiere later this year. Below, the actress discusses working with Meisel, entering the Marvelverse, and sitting next to Jin from BTS at a recent Gucci show.

How was working with Steven Meisel?

I’m still in disbelief, in a way. [Working with] Steven Meisel was a dream come true, but it was a really nice reunion, because my first cover shoot ever was Italian Vogue, and it was with the same team. That was 10 years ago. I did a Miu Miu campaign the day before, and then Steven wanted to shoot me and told me about it. We shot the next day. I knew it was such a big deal, but I also didn’t. It was such a dream, shooting with him again. He was the first really big photographer that took my photo. He’s just the sweetest, and he’s so quick. We did, like, three outfit changes in under an hour. He knows what he wants.

It’s nice when a photographer gets it right away

It’s the same thing as a director. They know exactly how they’re going to edit it. They know what they want, they’re very clear, but they’re still open to being playful, and they’re still open to some changes a little bit.

What was it like being seated next to Jin from BTS at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show?

It was really cool and so overwhelming. The fans...they don’t have people fans like that anymore, I feel like. Everybody seems like they’e famous now for five seconds. That’s throwing it back, that kind of fandom, which is wild. Sitting next to him, I was just like, “Oh my God.” So crazy, the whole thing.

There’s a lot of nonsense in between the work in this business. I just hope to work and focus on playing interesting characters and working with interesting people that I can learn from.



I saw a headline that said 2025 is your blockbuster year. What can we look dorward to?

I just keep busy with the work. There’s a lot of nonsense in between the work in this business. I just hope to work and focus on playing interesting characters and working with interesting people that I can learn from. As an actor, things change all the time. When I started very young, it was almost this weird thing that I wanted to prove certain things to myself. Now that I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’m not in my 20s, it’s about the connections and wanting to learn from people.

Are You Excited To Enter The Mcu With 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

I’m excited because I haven’t seen the movie yet, so it’s hard, but I will say I’m excited for everybody to watch the cast. I think that the actors are incredible in this, and I was so lucky to have worked with them and to watch them work. Matt Shakman is a great director, so I was really excited to work with him, because I was a big fan of WandaVision. He’s also directed some of my favorite episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

It was a completely different style. The actors that they hired in the past are incredible. They have to hire grounded actors, because it’s superhuman. It’s really difficult, because a lot of times you have to imagine things. You have to really play. I was so happy I experienced that, because I learned so much. My first day was just crazy, but in the best way.

You also have 'Weapons' coming up, which is a horror film. What’s your relationship with that genre?

With Weapons, the story’s amazing. You could say it’s horror, but I don’t really know what it is. It’s very unique. I think Zach Parker is brilliant, and I think he’s going to be one of the great directors. It was such a joy every day, to work on that set and live in that crazy world that we lived in for two months in Atlanta.

What roles are exciting to you right now?

What is exciting to me is that people want original stories more than ever. I’m seeing these movies, and if they came out 10, 15 years ago, they wouldn’t have resonated as much. If you have a somewhat decent original story, it’s going to be the biggest hit. People are in dire need. I am excited just to focus on that. You always have to listen to your audience.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.