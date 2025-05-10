I Got Blue Nails To Manifest A Boyfriend—Here’s What Actually Happened

I have always been wary of internet prophecies and what's new in the realm of manifestation. Mercury retrograde, full moon portals, “if he wanted to, he would” Reels—none of them have ever made my love life any less feral.

But then came Blue Nail Theory.

If you're unfamiliar, the theory goes like this: Girls with blue nails are either taken or trying to seem like they are. Supposedly, when asked what colour they prefer, men say blue. Specifically, light blue. Which, of course, triggered a thousand TikToks and Instagram Reels of women getting manicures “for the boyfriend I don’t have… yet.”

It’s unserious. It’s borderline delusional. So obviously—I tried it. For science.

And because I’m me—I didn’t just pick blue at random. I asked a few men I’m dating (read: flirting with for sport) and one very honest guy friend to choose a nail colour for me, no context. Every single one of them said blue.

So here we are. Baby blue tips, mildly cursed cuticles, and one week to see if this trend holds any real-world traction.

Day 1: The Selfies Are Selfie-ing

No one’s slid into my DMs yet, but I feel hot. Blue nails are deceptively flattering. They're bold enough to stand out but soft enough to suggest you didn’t try too hard. I start using my hands more while talking. I accidentally posted a thirst trap involving coffee and a book I haven’t read. If nothing else, I’m in my cameo energy era—here for a good moment, not a long one.

Day 3: Two Matches And A Bartender Flirt

The universe (or the algorithm) is picking up on something. I get matched with a guy who says “your hands look like they’re used to holding martinis,” which is both creepy and accurate. A bartender compliments the colour. And a friend casually asks, “Are you seeing someone?” So either the nails are working, or I’ve finally mastered the art of not looking available.

Day 5: Still Single, But Strangely Empowered

Here’s what I realise: The Blue Nail Theory isn’t about men. It’s about how girls will turn literally anything—a nail colour—into a soft power move. Not because we believe it’ll work, but because we like the idea that it might. We’re not painting our nails to attract someone. We’re doing it to set a mood. To feel a little more dangerous. To move through the world like we know something they don’t.

And when nothing happens? At least we looked good waiting.

The Verdict

I didn’t get a boyfriend. But I did get compliments, confidence, and a very cute set of photos. Which, let’s be honest, is the same thing.

Would I do it again? Absolutely. Not because I think it’ll summon a soulmate—but because I will romanticise literally any part of my week if it makes me feel 5% hotter and 10% harder to reach.

Maybe blue nails don’t scream “taken.”

But they definitely whisper, “You’ll regret not asking me when you had the chance.”