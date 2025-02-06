I Tried 'Dry January' – But for My Skin

As a beauty editor, my bathroom shelf is basically a science lab. Between the retinoids, niacinamide, and that one serum with ingredients I can’t even pronounce, my skincare routine has seen it all. And don’t even get me started on makeup—I’ve dabbled in everything from glitter liners to foundations promising “24-hour wear.” But after months of testing, sampling, and slathering, I decided it was time for a reset. Call it Dry January—but for my skin.

The rules were simple: No new products. No makeup. Just my holy-grail basics—cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen. Here’s what happened when I let my skin take a breather.

Week 1: The “What Now?” Phase

On day one, I stared at my pared-down routine and thought, “Is this it?” No layering serums. No experimenting with that trendy product I’d been meaning to try. It felt… strange. My skin looked fine—nothing miraculous, nothing disastrous. But what hit me most was how freeing it felt. Without the pressure to test something new every day, my mornings and nights got significantly simpler. And honestly? I wasn’t mad about it.

Week 2: Less Is Actually More

By week two, I started noticing something—my skin was thriving. It wasn’t like I’d suddenly unlocked the secret to a glass-skin glow, but there was a calmness to it that I hadn’t seen in a while. No redness from over-exfoliating, no surprise breakouts from that one serum that’s supposed to work miracles. My skin was just… chill. And for someone who’s always testing the next big thing, that was a revelation.

Week 3: The Time-Saving Magic

This might sound dramatic, but cutting back my routine saved me so much time. No agonising over whether to layer a hydrating serum or a brightening one. No “Which foundation will match my mood today?” Just cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, done. It’s wild how much brain space you free up when you’re not obsessing over your reflection. Plus, my skin seemed to appreciate the consistency. Less really was more.

Week 4: The Reset I Didn’t Know I Needed

By the end of the month, I felt like I’d hit the skincare equivalent of a refresh button. My skin wasn’t weighed down by endless products or makeup. Instead, it was just… itself. Clear, calm, and surprisingly happy. The best part? I didn’t feel the need to rush back into a 10-step routine. If anything, this detox made me realise how much I’d been overloading my skin in the first place.

Why You Should Try It

A beauty detox might sound intimidating, but trust me—it’s worth it. Whether you’re a minimalist or a skincare maximalist, stepping back and letting your skin breathe can teach you a lot. It’s not about ditching your products forever (I’m definitely not giving up on my favourite vitamin C serum anytime soon). It’s about balance—and realising that sometimes, your skin just needs a break.

So, if you’ve been drowning in a sea of beauty products, consider this your sign to hit pause. Your skin might just thank you for it.