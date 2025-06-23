I’m Not Here For The Plot. I’m The Disruption.

Let’s be honest—main character energy is exhausting. There’s too much crying. Too much character development. And far too many monologues in the rain.

Meanwhile, the special appearance walks in for exactly four minutes, says one iconic line, looks better than anyone else in the entire film, and leaves a trail of chaos, desire, and FOMO in her wake.

Think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, draped in burgundy lips and a lifetime’s worth of romantic trauma. Or Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, showing up as the charming, almost-fiancé who somehow makes Shah Rukh look nervous. Hell, even Kareena Kapoor in Don (2006), whose sole purpose was to die hot. These cameos were never central to the plot—but they were the moment.

And that, dear reader, is the energy I want to embody this year.

I’m calling it Special Appearance Energy. It’s less “watch me spiral for character growth” and more “you’ll never forget that I was here.” It’s the art of curating your presence so intentionally that when you do show up—whether at a party, a soft launch, or an Instagram story—you hit like a cinematic shockwave.

So, what does living like a special appearance actually look like? Let’s break it down.

1. The Look: Plot-Twist Pretty

There’s no space here for overdone contour or exhausting trends. This is about knowing your angles and serving one unforgettable visual. Think a signature lipstick (currently obsessed with VIOLETTE_FR’s Bisou Balm in Amour Fou), sleek hair (wrapped up in Color Wow Dream Coat and styled to perfection with the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler, obviously), and skin that looks like it belongs in a flashback montage (NARS Light Reflecting Foundation is the cheat code). You need exactly one detail—maybe it’s gold lids, maybe it’s slick kajal—that says, “I’m not staying long, but you’ll wish I did.”

Pro tip: This is not a “clean girl” aesthetic. It’s a “you’ll never be this unattainable” aesthetic.

2. The Vibe: Elusive but Electric

Main characters are all over the plot. Me? I’m elusive. I RSVP to nothing, then show up anyway—looking like I made minimal effort. I know things, but reveal nothing. I’m in the group chat... but only react with the eye emoji.

When I talk, people listen. And when I leave, people talk.

This also means a certain kind of wellness energy. I don’t overshare self-care—I embody it. I move like someone who takes magnesium before bed, uses red light therapy masks without posting about it, and sprays Maison Crivelli’s Hibiscus Mahajád behind her knees before a solo dinner.

3. The Routine: Glow Like You Mean It

To look like I’ve just arrived from a silent retreat in Morocco (or a rendezvous in Paris), my rituals need to work quietly but powerfully. Think chlorophyll water, silk pillowcases, gua sha with something potent (Indē Wild’s Sunset Restore Serum works overtime), non-negotiable SPF (Thank You Farmer’s Water Sun Cream is featherlight and glowy), and a signature scent that says, “someone important was just here.”

This is where I’m rebuilding everything—my nutrition, my skincare, even the way I walk into a room. It’s giving espresso martinis on a Tuesday and always having a claw clip on hand that costs more than it should. I don’t walk. I glide. I don’t hustle. I haunt.

4. The Exit: Leave Before the Plot Gets Messy

This is key. I never overstay. I never beg for attention. I leave before anyone realises they needed more of me. In real life, this looks like saying no to draining friendships, slipping out of that party at 1:11 a.m., or deleting the dating app the second I start repeating myself.

I’m not here to chase stories. I’m here to interrupt them.

So no, I don’t want to be the main character this year. I want to be the cinematic cameo with better lines, better looks, and better boundaries.

Because main characters are written.

Special appearances? They’re remembered.

