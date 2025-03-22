Inside Chloé's Mesmerising Holi Carnival In Mumbai

Luxury met flower power at the Chloé Holi Carnival, an evening that redefined festive elegance with a Parisian-Indian twist. Held at the stunning Zerua, Worli, the event marked the grand launch of Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense, an opulent new take on the brand’s signature rose fragrance. From vibrant hues to immersive experiences, here’s everything that went down at this unforgettable celebration. And yes, Team ELLE got their hands on the new launch! From the first spritz, we were hooked—its rich, velvety rose felt both nostalgic and modern, a scent that lingered long after the night ended. A new beauty shelf staple? Absolutely. We weren’t the only ones obsessed—influencers, perfume enthusiasts and industry insiders also adored the fragrance.

Sensory Spectacle

Stepping into the venue, guests were enveloped in a world where fragrance and festivity intertwined. Inspired by the energy of Holi, the space was transformed into a dreamy Paris-meets-Mumbai tableau, complete with a flower bar, delicate petal showers, and artful installations that paid homage to the new perfume’s rich floral composition. Instead of colouring each other or playing traditional colors, the festivities embraced the traditonal twist—fragnet showers of petals all over the space that echoed the fragrance’s floral notes. Guest enjoyes getting spalsh with soft petals everywhere.

Bold New Scent

The star of the night was, of course, Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense—a fragrance that builds upon Chloé’s iconic rose, amplifying it with luscious raspberry and the deep warmth of ambery softwoods. Guests got to experience the scent through an interactive fragrance walkthrough, where each note was brought to life through curated elements, from scented mist displays to a Make Your Own Cocktail station, where attendees crafted bespoke drinks inspired by the perfume’s delicate yet bold layers.

Amrit’s Global Moment

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Indian model Amrit as the face of the fragrance’s global campaign. While she wasn’t present at the event, her association with the campaign marked a significant milestone for representation in international luxury beauty. Her fearless spirit and raw authenticity perfectly embody this new chapter for Chloé, adding depth to the fragrance’s narrative.

Festivities in Full Bloom

In true Holi spirit, the celebration was a feast for the senses. Guests indulged in artistic stations for customised floral keepsakes, allowing them to take home a fragrant memory of the evening. Meanwhile, an array of Instagram-worthy moments kept beauty influencers and media buzzing throughout the night. Between sipping cocktails infused with the scent’s notes and capturing dreamy floral setups, it was an evening of indulgence, elegance, and unfiltered joy.

Price: ₹13,250

Availability: Sephora