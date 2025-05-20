Sun, Skin, And New Wins: Fresh Beauty Launches You’ll Obsess Over

Summer is in full swing, and we know how much the heat gets to you! From the humidity ruining your foundation to the pollution messing up your skin, but worry not, we’ve found a solution for it all! Fill your carts with these new formulations that make summer a little less daunting and a lot more hydrating.

If you have a holiday lined up and want to get that travel bag ready, or you’re planning on staying at home and filling up your skincare shelf, here are our must-haves for this season that you might just fall in love with.

L'OCCITANE Almond Shimmering Body Oil

Want that sun-kissed skin? Look no further! This dry-touch body oil gives you that radiant and glowing skin with the gourmand scent of almond. It is made with 98% natural-origin ingredients that soften and condition your skin.

SEREKO Anti Acne Biome Range

We know that one of the causes of acne is stress, right? Well, this range clears acne and relieves stress. Made with psychodermatology, the formula combines advanced acne-treating actives with stress-relieving ingredients.

Personal Touch Skincare C Byond

This lightweight formula has 12 antioxidants that help deeply hydrate the skin and restore the natural glow. It is also 6000 times more stronger than other Vitamin C serums in the market. It strengthens the skin barrier, protects against UV damage, and boosts collagen production.

Juicy Chemistry Juicy Actives

The range is made with advanced biotechnology, organic compliance, and biocompatible actives. It is sensitive skin and beginner-friendly. It enhances brightness, clarity, and radiance.

KOE Marble Blush

This blush isn't just a blush. It comes with hidden highlighter to give you those perfect summer sun-kissed cheeks. It also includes Vitamin C and Avocado Oil to nourish your skin.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted Serum Foundation

This lightweight, textured, tinted serum is your bae for natural coverage. It leaves you with a dewy base which is sweat-proof and humidity resistant, making it perfect for the summer. Infused with 1% hyaluronic acid, it hydrates and replums your skin.

SEVA Body Flow Duo

The perfect unwinding duo! A gentle body scrub and shower gel that leaves your skin feeling nourished and smooth. Infused with essential oils like peppermint and sage, and actives like Niacinamide, Glycolic Acid, and D-Panthenol, it buffs away dullness and restores radiance.

Fixderma Teenilicious SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel

Specially crafted for acne-prone skin, this non-comedogenic sunscreen prevents sun tanning and soothes sunburns. It is allergen-free, making it suitable for all skin types, even super-sensitive skin.

REN É E Lumi Glow Highlighting Sunscreen

Love glowing skin, but the heat makes it tough to layer a lot of products? Use this highlighting sunscreen that gives you the look of a highlighter with the goodness of SPF 50.

Yapidra Collagen Night Wrapping Face Mask

Enriched with collagen extract, Niacinamide, and Ceramide NP, this mask deeply moisturizes, smooths, and firms the skin while you sleep. It reduces fine lines, sagginess, and dull skin.

d'you Trio Mini

Whether you want to try out new products to fit in your daily skincare routine, or want travel-sized minis of your favourite products, these minis can be you go-to.

