Perfect Chaos: Nicola Formichetti In The Spotlight

Instinctual Beauty

The challenge now is filtering. In an industry where every new visual can feel instantly obsolete, Formichetti doesn’t rely on algorithmic cues. He leans on instinct. “There’s so much information out there, but at the end of the day, your taste and intuition are what guide you. I rely on my gut. That’s where the magic really happens.”

It’s a philosophy that resists polish and embraces subjectivity. “I do love clichés,” he admits. “But if I had to choose one to let go of, it would be the cliché of perfection. There’s so much beauty in imperfection.”

This may seem like a well-worn soundbite, but Formichetti isn’t gesturing at a trend. He’s part of a rare group of image-makers who don’t see fashion, beauty, or the digital space as separate entities. “There’s a new underground forming,” he tells me. “Partly online and partly in real life. It’s where people are remixing analogue emotion with digital chaos.” That space between nostalgia and novelty is where Formichetti thrives.

Making Meaning

When asked what beauty means to him today, he doesn’t reach for campaign copy or PR gloss. “People care about what something stands for. It could be a photo, a video, or even something as quick as a meme. It’s all about using different formats to tell a meaningful story.”

That belief, story first, format second, will define his approach at M·A·C. “It’s not about changing the brand. It’s about refining it. M·A·C already has the best artists and energy. My job is to elevate what’s already there.”

But there are new frontiers to be explored. “I’d love to play in film and gaming,” he says. “Long-format storytelling. Immersive digital spaces. That excites me.” His voice sharpens when he says this, as if speaking from a place he’s already imagined.

Ideas & Energetics

When the conversation turns to India, Formichetti lights up with genuine curiosity. “The energy coming out of India right now is incredible. That mix of tradition and newness, with so much self- expression. I’m excited to explore it more deeply and collaborate.” It’s not a throwaway line. He understands that the next creative wave may not emerge from a Western studio, but from the kind of cultural convergence that cities like Mumbai already embody.

And when I ask what grounds him, what makes the chaos feel sacred, his answer is quiet. “My incense collection. I light incense and candles wherever I go. It creates a little shrine around me, a calm, clean space to let ideas in.”

It’s in that space, the digital cloud, scented with smoke and instinct, where Formichetti builds not just images, but language. “If beauty could speak to me right now,” he says, “it would encourage me to embrace whatever feels right for me. Whether that means being bold or keeping it simple. At M·A·C, we want to be your beauty toolbox; a place where you can find the tools to become whoever you want to be.”

There’s no manifesto. No headline-grabbing stunt. Just a man with ideas, trusting the gut that has never failed him, and quietly preparing to show us all what beauty can become when feeling comes first.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.