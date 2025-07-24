Petrichor Pret: Rain-Inspired Outfits For An Earthy, Moody Aesthetic

It's a cosy monsoon morning. You’re tucked into your blanket, already running late for work, and the last thing you want to deal with is a foggy brain while choosing your OOTD. It needs to be comfy, should withstand the rain (especially if you're travelling in Bombay's gullies and local trains), and above all, it needs to look cute! So, keeping all these in mind, here's a guide to your potential monsoon fashion lookbook:

Chanelling Your Inner Poet

Instagram/@kerryawalker





If you’re the kind who reaches for a pen and the age-old journal as soon as the heavy clouds meet, only for words to trickle down on paper, like raindrops on the window, my dear Pablo Neruda, this aesthetic is for you. An airy, short balloon-sleeved blouse with lace detailing or minimal embroidery from Mango, paired with a light cotton midi skirt and waterproof loafers. Ditch your usual handbag for a waterproof tote to immerse yourself further in the character. And yes, don’t hesitate to scrunch your hair into a messy, half-up, half-down bun.

The Desi, Main Character Energy

Instagram/@mostlysane





Rains can be a real pain—let’s be honest. But if you’re someone who is a Bollywood buff and dreams of a Tum Se Hi moment from Jab We Met, or aligns with Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid, light cotton, linen, or cotton-blend kurtas from Jaypore, or Farida Gupta can be styled with straight-fit cotton trousers instead of jeans. Elevate the ensemble with a pair of jhumkas, chunky, oxidised bangles or bracelets, eyes boldly lined with waterproof kohl, and a bindi. And while wearing a pair of juttis might seem super tempting, I would advise otherwise if you’re going to step out on the streets.

Low-Key Fashionable

Website/Houseofmasaba.com





Wondering how to stay effortlessly chic in a season ruled by Crocs? Short to medium-length kaftans are an easy go-to. They may lack structure and sometimes be too loud, but when worn correctly, they can look bright and cheerful (unless you’re aiming for mysterious and nonchalant). Their flowy silhouettes will make you sweat less and won’t get wet from the bottom. Style it with a belt to add some dimension and match its colour with your shoes and bag to make the ensemble look put together.

Leading The Layering Game

Photograph: (Instagram/@khushikapoor)

When you have some time to be creative with your outfits, try layering fabrics that are sheer and lightweight, which would be perfect for the weather. Layer a spaghetti top with a cotton, linen, or crepe shirt or shrug, and pair it with shorts. If you dislike Crocs (which you ideally shouldn’t), jelly sandals are also a good alternative. And if you’re not very excited about shrugs either, draping or knotting a printed scarf can effortlessly elevate the outfit.

Fashionably Functional

Photograph: (Getty images)

When venturing out during heavy rainfall, being uncomfortable is the last thing one would want to deal with. Having to sacrifice wearing most items of clothing, mainly to prioritise comfort, I wouldn’t want you to give up your cute skirts for these nasty rains. Skortsfrom Uniqlo are a great monsoon-friendly alternative—no caution required. Team them up with a crisp, loose linen shirt and roll up the sleeves, a simple cotton tee, or a tank top. Finish off the look with jewellery, a bag, and some edgy boots or loafers.

Jorts! (Yes, They're S till Cool)

Photograph: (Getty images)

This one’s for the streetwear-loving baddies—it saves you from the hassle of holding up soaked baggy trousers in the rain. An oversized graphic tee or a collar-neck polo with a baseball cap, statement rings and earpieces, and you’re all set! This street-style fit won’t disappoint when you’re out slaying.

No matter your vibe—romantic, desi, or street-smart—there’s a monsoon look waiting to be styled. So throw on that rain-friendly ‘fit and step out like the main character you are.