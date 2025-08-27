ELLE Exclusive: I Let A Korean Haircare Brand Fix My Scalp, And RYO Really Understood The Assignment

My bathroom shelf looks less like a “curated routine” and more like a lost-and-found for half-used shampoos right now. I’ve tried way too many – the drugstore ones, the “herbal” ones my mum swears by, even the expensive ones that promise shiny salon hair but just leave me disappointed. Basically, I’ve never really found the one.

So when I heard about RYO, this Korean haircare brand that’s all about treating the scalp first and exclusively available on Nykaa, I was curious but also a bit sceptical. I mean, shampoo is shampoo, right? But something about their whole herbal-meets-science approach had me intrigued. So, I tested not one, but two of their bestselling ranges: RYO Root:Gen Shampoo & Conditioner and RYO Hair Strengthen & Volume Shampoo & Conditioner. Here’s how it went.

Root :Gen Range

Photograph: (Instagram)

The Root:Gen range is basically Ryo’s pride and joy. Formulated with traditional Asian medicinal ingredients, it’s designed to strengthen hair from the roots and deal with thinning. At first wash, I loved how luxurious the texture felt, rich without being heavy. The fragrance is light and almost calming, which instantly made the whole wash feel a bit more spa-like. After just a few days of using it, my scalp felt fresher and less cranky, and my hair didn’t feel weighed down. I can’t say it’s transformed me into Rapunzel overnight, but I did notice slightly less breakage on my comb, which feels like a small but promising win. It’s early days, but Root:Gen definitely gives the impression that it means business.

Strengthen & Volume Range

Photograph: (Instagram)

The Strengthen & Volume range is all about bounce without forgetting the basics of scalp care. It smells fresh in the best way, think ginseng, green tea, and camellia oil blended together. Subtle, clean, and a little luxurious.

And the volume is almost immediate. My usually flat hair actually looked like it had some life to it, soft, manageable, and with that little swish you normally only see in shampoo ads. I may or may not have caught myself doing a few extra hair flips in the mirror.

It also left my ends feeling smoother, which was a bonus. The best part is that while it gives you that instant, “my hair looks good today” effect, it’s also working on scalp health in the background. Basically, salon vibes without the salon bill.

The Tea on RYO

Here’s what I’ve learnt after my fling with RYO: they don’t treat hair like an afterthought. Their whole philosophy is healthy scalp = healthy hair. Very Ayurveda-meets-luxury-science, which makes it extra relatable for us in India. Key ingredients like ginseng, green tea, ginger, and camellia oil are working overtime to improve circulation, reduce hair fall, and strengthen roots. Basically, it’s your nani’s herbal remedies, but bottled up in sleek Korean packaging with science-backed bragging rights.

And while I only tried the Root:Gen and Strengthen & Volume ranges, Ryo offers an entire buffet of solutions for different hair dramas, including Damage Care (for victims of straighteners and hair dye), Scalp Deep Cleansing (for those with extremely oily hair), and more.

Should You Try It?

Photograph: (Instagram)

RYO isn’t your everyday drugstore shampoo. It’s premium, and it feels premium. But here’s the thing: if you’ve been side-eyeing your hair in selfies, crying over thinning, or just bored with your same-old, RYO is worth the splurge. The Root:Gen is perfect if you’re stressing over hair fall and want something serious but gentle. The Strengthen & Volume range is your girl if you want bounce, shine, and compliments from strangers who ask, “Did you do something new with your hair?” And it doesn’t just mask problems with silicone or fake shine. It actually works from the scalp up.

So, am I finally done with shampoo hopping? Honestly, too soon to tell. But RYO has definitely made a strong first impression, my hair feels cared for, my scalp feels calmer, and I actually look forward to wash days. If nothing else, it’s raised the bar for what I expect from a shampoo.

