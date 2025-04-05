Sun’s Out, Glow’s On: The Only Beauty Products You Need This April

April is here, and so is the perfect excuse for a beauty refresh! As the days get warmer and the vibes get sunnier, it’s time to swap heavy formulas for glow-boosting, sweat-proof essentials. Think dewy skincare, sun-kissed makeup, and all the hydrating must-haves to keep you looking fresh, radiant, and ready this spring!

Nykaa Cosmetics Lolli Lips



This is the yummiest lip lippie you will come across. The pH jelly lipstick is packed with Vitamin E and gives your lips the most beautiful shade of pink in one swipe.

Nytarra's Energy Cleansing Set

This set is perfect for a fresh start. It will elevate your space and energy with the Energy Cleansing Set—a powerful duo crafted to purify, refresh, and bring balance.

SoulTree's Ratnavalli Jewel Kohl

If you love to play with colours this kohl is for you. It is designed to deliver bold colour while nourishing and rejuvenating your delicate eye area with natural, soothing ingredients, for a luminous and refreshed look all day long.

Diam Beauty's Mini Glass Lip Balm

Glow on the go with this mini balm! Packed with fruit extracts and aloe vera, to hydrate, nourish, and deliver the perfect smooth, vibrant lips anytime. A non-sticky, buildable tint for every mood and moment.

Heliocare Color Gel Cream Light SPF50

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable and Heliocare with its unique Fernblock extract and DNA-repairing technology is here to save the day. This lightweight gel-cream absorbs quickly, providing a healthy tan while reducing redness and irritation.

Indē Wild's Dewy Lip Treatment Caffeine Addict

Indē Wild’s Caffeine Addict is like your morning coffee—bold, smooth, and totally addictive! This rich coffee-brown shade is packed with hydrating peptides and hyaluronic acid for a silky, non-sticky finish. Plus, that subtle coffee aroma? A dream for every caffeine lover!

The Derma Co 50000 PPM Vitamin C Microneedle Serum Shot

Get glowing skin with The Derma Co 50000 PPM Vitamin C Microneedle Serum! With marine sponge sponges for deeper penetration, it boosts collagen, fights free radicals, and hydrates for a radiant, youthful complexion.

O.P.I Rapidry Quick-Dry Nail Polish

Always in a rush? This is about to become your new best friend! Perfect hack for busy schedules as it offers a smudge-proof and long-lasting manicure in just 60 seconds.

Kiehls Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Who loves avocado? Me too! Now, imagine it on your eyes, this creamy eye treatment hydrates, smooths, and keeps you looking fresh in no time. Packed with avocado oil, Shea butter, and Beta-Carotene, it's a winner for bright and refreshed eyes.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+

Shield your skin from UVA rays and sun damage with this invisible, non-greasy sunscreen. It’s perfect for all, no matter what skin type, and offers 8 hours of hydration, blue light protection and leaves the skin with an overall dry-touch finish.

Wow Skin Science Japanese Yuzu + Vitamin C Sunscreen Gel SPF 70 PA++++ 500x Vitamin C

Provides SPF 70 protection while brightening and hydrating skin with 500x Vitamin C. Infused with 5 Ceramides, it strengthens your skin’s barrier and leaves a dewy, non-greasy finish, perfect for daily use. Sunscreen lovers where you at?

Quench's Cherry Blossom Glow Sunscreen Serum with 2% Niacinamide

Here’s sunscreen with a twist! Quench Cherry Blossom Glow Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 hydrates, brightens, and shields your skin, leaving a glowing, non-greasy finish. The perfect all-day solution for sun protection and radiance!

O3+ AHA BHA Peeling Solution for Glowing Skin and Pore Cleansing

Glow up in just 5 minutes with this power packed exfoliant. It tackles clogged pores, dark spots, and blemishes, leaving your skin smoother and brighter. With a perfect combo of AHA and BHA, it’s your secret to flawless, glowing skin without any harshness.

KIKO Milano Bright Lift Matte Face Moisturizer with SPF 15

Get radiant, youthful skin with Kiko Milano Bright Lift Matte Face Moisturizer SPF 15! Infused with marine collagen, vitamin C, and Actiglow technology, it hydrates, brightens, and protects your skin with a soothing camellia and rose fragrance. Perfect for normal to dry skin.

Nykaa Cosmetics Lolli Lips pH Colour Changing Lip Tint Lipstick

Meet Lolli Lips by Nykaa Cosmetics! This PH jelly lipstick creates a unique pink tint that adapts to your skin. With three cute shades and Vitamin E for hydration, it’s the perfect mix of chic and functional at just ₹499!

SCOPE Time Loop Eau de Toilette

Wrap yourself in cosy, joyful vibes with Scope Time Loop! This ambery, vanillic, musky fragrance blends smooth vanilla and refreshing sea breeze for a warm, nostalgic scent that’s both comforting and uplifting. Perfect for expressing your peaceful, happy side.

52 Sundaze SPF 30 Mango Butter Lip Balm

Introducing Mango Butter Lip Balm, the first 100% natural SPF 30 lip butter! It hydrates, protects, and softens with nourishing butters and oils. No chemicals, just pure, clean care for your lips!

