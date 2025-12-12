Taylor Swift Enters Her Party Era With Striking Red Lips And Festive Glitter Nails

With her birthday and the premiere of her documentary on Disney Plus, The End of an Era, this weekend,Taylor Swift is proving to be in a celebratory mood, and her most recent beauty look speaks volumes.

On an evening out in New York, Swift teamed her plush, soft grey jacket and black top with punchy pops of colours in her make-up and nails. The singer, who's been switching up her signature red lip for a more romantic, muted coral-orange during her press tour of The Life Of A Showgirl, leaned on her trusted scarlet lipstick once again.

This time, Swift opted for a significantly moodier, berry red lip paired with an intensified, inky feline flick for an arresting effect that balances the cosy feel of her outfit. It's a more elevated take on her make-up uniform that brings drama while still being relatively easy to recreate. Instead of a tiny feline flick on the eyelids, extend the line further towards the tail-end of your brow and gently trace a dark eyeliner along your lower lashes for added impact.

Swift, who's also known for experimenting with her nails, embraced a festive feel for her manicure, too. Her mirrorball manicure features an opaque, silvery glitter polish with flecks that gleam and glisten in the light. It's a festive manicure trend that's showstopping and in keeping with the joyful vibe of the season, all while requiring little expertise in the nail art department.

The statement lip and glitter manicure is a party beauty formula that stands the test of time. Whether you opt for a bright red, fuschia pink, or a rich cherry red a la Swift, teaming it with sparkly nails will instantly elevate any outfit for the party season, even if you opt for a white shirt and denim. It's the beauty equivalent of jeans and a nice top.

It's also a formula that works for all occasions, from black tie happenings to your next office party. Consider it the fail-safe beauty look for the festive season.

