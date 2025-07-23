9 Ways To Wear Denim This Summer – Shop The Cutest Jorts, White Jeans And Dresses Here

As a dedicated denim fan, I almost shed a tear placing my tried-and-true favourite jeans into storage (‘Until October,’ I whispered wistfully). Well, that was until I remembered that with it, summer brings all manner of new denim possibilities, not limited to but including white jeans, denim dresses, and jorts.
Speaking of jorts, I don’t know one fashion editor who doesn’t own at least one pair (I have three), and this is with good reason. They can be worn for too-hot-to-do-anything-meaningful days, with colour-pop flip flops and a tank; for occasions when you want to make a little more effort, with ballet flats and an oversized shirt; and even teamed with heels and a ‘nice top’ (something chiffon or sequinned – or ideally, both) for evening.
There is a denim dress for everyone, from collared styles to chambray maxis. If your summer evenings are packed to the brim, you may want to add something I’m calling the ‘dressed-up denim dress’ to your going-out wardrobe. See Schiaparelli’s SS25 show for the blueprint – waist-cinching, indigo-rinsed, and perfect in every way.
Refuse to break up with your jeans, even when the weather warms? You don’t have to, dear reader, as you have the option of slipping into something a little more comfortable and a lot lighter weight, thanks to all of the linen and Lyocell blends out there. On the SS25 runway, Zimmermann paired some low-slung, light-wash jeans with a vintage-look shirt, and I suggest we all do the same. See too pastel and white jeans.
The classic denim skirt and jacket also make an appearance, but with some added zhuzhing – an asymmetric hem here, some ruffles there. I wouldn’t mind doing chores if I was wearing Chloé’s denim chore jacket, with its blouson sleeves and smock-like detailing, while 3.1 Phillip Lim’s ruffled mini skirt leans just the right side of 1980s.
Without further ado, here are 9 of the best ways to wear denim.
Jorts
This hybrid garment is more versatile than you think. Sure, jorts look great with a vintage T-shirt and ballet flats, but they can also be styled for evening, with a chiffon top and strappy heels.
A Denim Shirt Dress
When rendered in denim, the shirt dress sheds its starchiness and feels instantly cooler. 7 For All Mankind’s airy maxi can be styled as a dress or half-unbuttoned, with linen trousers peeking out from beneath.
White Jeans
Stain remover at the ready; ‘tis the season of the white jean. What they lack in stain-resistance they make up for in style, freshening up an old tee and trainers in an instant. Opt for a wide-leg or baggy pair, letting them pool ballet flats, flip flops or Converse.
A Chambray Maxi
When one thinks of summer denim, one thinks of chambray – its pale-blue shade and lightweight handle equip it perfectly for hotter climes. On holiday, you can’t go far wrong with a chambray maxi dress, especially when it’s accessorised with barely-there sandals and an anklet or two.
Pastel Denim
Sorbet-hued denim is just the thing to sweeten summer outfits; if you need proof, see Chloé’s peach flares. Take cues from the brand’s SS25 catwalk and team pastel jeans with a beige utility jacket and plenty of chain necklaces, or style a lemon-yellow maxi with a fresh white tank and lipstick-red Mary Jane flats.
A Dressed-Up Denim Dress
The corseted, indigo-rinse maxi at Schiaparelli’s SS25 show proved that the denim dress isn’t just for casual days; with the right silhouette and styling, it can be a sultry option for evening, too. Raw or dark-wash denim instantly feels smarter, and it also helps if it’s form-fitting and strapless (or strappy). Just added point-toe mules.
Lightweight Jeans
You may find your favourite jeans are a little heavyweight for the heatwave. No matter – simply swap them out for a lighter-weight pair blended with Lyocell or linen. Citizens of Humanity’s Brynn trousers are blissfully breezy, and look great with an oversized shirt and jelly flip flops in a pastel colour.
An Everyday Denim Skirt
An excellently cut denim skirt will be with you for years. Consider a classic column style, as seen at Patou, or something with alluring cutouts, as at Karoline Vitto. Or embrace the avant-garde with an asymmetric or fishtail shape; we’re currently trawling Vestiaire Collective and eBay for exactly that from the king of directional denim, Junya Watanabe.
A Girlish Denim Jacket
On brisk summer evenings, eschew the classic denim jacket for one with frills or flounces or all of the above. High on our wish list is Chloé’s blouson-sleeved, chore–style jacket, which looks excellent with high-waist flares and platforms.
