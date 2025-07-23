9 Ways To Wear Denim This Summer – Shop The Cutest Jorts, White Jeans And Dresses Here

As a dedicated denim fan, I almost shed a tear placing my tried-and-true favourite jeans into storage (‘Until October,’ I whispered wistfully). Well, that was until I remembered that with it, summer brings all manner of new denim possibilities, not limited to but including white jeans, denim dresses, and jorts.

Speaking of jorts, I don’t know one fashion editor who doesn’t own at least one pair (I have three), and this is with good reason. They can be worn for too-hot-to-do-anything-meaningful days, with colour-pop flip flops and a tank; for occasions when you want to make a little more effort, with ballet flats and an oversized shirt; and even teamed with heels and a ‘nice top’ (something chiffon or sequinned – or ideally, both) for evening.

There is a denim dress for everyone, from collared styles to chambray maxis. If your summer evenings are packed to the brim, you may want to add something I’m calling the ‘dressed-up denim dress’ to your going-out wardrobe. See Schiaparelli’s SS25 show for the blueprint – waist-cinching, indigo-rinsed, and perfect in every way.

Refuse to break up with your jeans, even when the weather warms? You don’t have to, dear reader, as you have the option of slipping into something a little more comfortable and a lot lighter weight, thanks to all of the linen and Lyocell blends out there. On the SS25 runway, Zimmermann paired some low-slung, light-wash jeans with a vintage-look shirt, and I suggest we all do the same. See too pastel and white jeans.

The classic denim skirt and jacket also make an appearance, but with some added zhuzhing – an asymmetric hem here, some ruffles there. I wouldn’t mind doing chores if I was wearing Chloé’s denim chore jacket, with its blouson sleeves and smock-like detailing, while 3.1 Phillip Lim’s ruffled mini skirt leans just the right side of 1980s.

Without further ado, here are 9 of the best ways to wear denim.