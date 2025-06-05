The “Bob Underneath” Cut Is All Over Korean TikTok—And We’re Obsessed

If you’ve ever wanted to try a bob but couldn’t bear to lose your length, Korean beauty has a solution—and it’s going viral. The “Bob Underneath” cut is a clever layering trick that gives you two hairstyles in one: long, flowy hair when it’s down and a blunt bob illusion when it’s tied up. No scissors-to-the-shoulders panic required.

Imagine the top layer of your hair stays long, but tucked underneath is a short bob layer that only reveals itself when you tie your hair up half-up-half-down. It’s like your hairstyle is living a double life — long-haired goddess by day, edgy bob babe by brunch.

A Haircut with a Personality Disorder (in the Best Way)

When worn loose, it looks like your usual long layers, effortless, elegant, and low-key. But pull it into a half-updo or twist it into a claw clip, and a sharp, short bob emerges underneath. It’s the kind of double-take moment you’d expect in a K-drama makeover montage.

What makes this cut stand out is the clean silhouette, so seamless, most people won’t clock the illusion unless they’re seriously inspecting your ends. It’s low-effort but high payoff, perfect for anyone chasing that clean-girl aesthetic without actually trying.

I haven’t tried it yet, but I’m mentally booking the appointment, choosing my outfit, and manifesting the jawline to match. It’s the ideal cut for those of us who want to flirt with a bob but also want the option to braid, curl, or dramatic-hair-flip our way through the week. Plus, it’s a conversation starter. Trust me, when your friends see your hair tied up and spot that secret bob, they’ll lose their minds.

This cut works best with straight to slightly wavy hair, but even curlier textures can enjoy it with some layering and a bit of styling. It suits oval, round, and heart-shaped faces beautifully; basically, if you’ve got hair and a head, it’ll probably look fantastic on you.

Style It Right

To show off your secret bob, tie your hair into a half ponytail or a clip-up style. The bottom short layer pops out, giving a clean bob silhouette while your top layers fall gracefully over it. For added drama, flick the ends of your bob under with a flat iron. To go back to long hair again, just let it all down, nobody will ever suspect a thing. Want extra volume and shine? Use a root-lifting spray like Morocconoil Root Boost Hair Spray for that airy, light finish. For heat styling, protect your strands with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray, which smells like a dream and keeps your hair silky. And to lock in the look, finish with Truffluv Truffle Serum. It adds gloss without grease and tames any rebellious layers.

This haircut is for the indecisive, the experimental, and anyone who wants maximum versatility with minimum risk. It’s clever, cool, and completely transformative. If you’ve been stuck choosing between long or short, congrats. You don’t have to choose anymore.