The Silent Flex Of August: Cold Showers Are The New Beauty Power Move

If last year’s flex was slugging, this year it’s rinsing—in cold water, preferably during a weekday monsoon downpour, with zero fanfare. No turmeric latte in hand. No cute towel wrap. Just you, freezing, focused, and weirdly thriving.

Cold showers aren’t new. What is new is who’s doing them—and why. Quietly, off Instagram, this has become the wellness micro-shift of the moment. And it’s not just the biohack bros or the hot girl runners. It’s dermatologists. Athletes. Facialists. And, recently, I.

Over the last month, there was a phrase that kept coming up—cold exposure. Not just for muscle recovery or “mental toughness,” but for skin, circulation, and inflammation. In a monsoon-ravaged city with hard water and clogged pores, the logic was suddenly... persuasive. So I swapped my usual warm rinse for a cold one. No geyser sabotage. No content pressure. Just a two-minute experiment. And it stuck.

A Beauty Routine in Disguise

Here’s what cold showers actually do for your beauty routine:

They shrink the appearance of pores by tightening the skin’s outer layer and constricting blood vessels.



They reduce puffiness—especially in the morning—by improving lymphatic drainage.



They add natural shine to your hair by sealing the cuticle, especially when followed with a hydrating leave-in or serum.



They calm irritated or heat-rash-prone skin, which is particularly relevant during Indian monsoons.



And surprisingly, they make your other products work harder. Think of it as a hard reset—your actives sink in better when skin is cool and calm, not red and flushed from a steamy shower.



Pro tip: Post-cold-shower, your skin is in prime condition to absorb a glow serum.

Endorphins, Not Effort

You know how people say a cold shower wakes you up? That’s not just a metaphor. Cold exposure triggers the release of dopamine and endorphins—your natural happy chemicals. It’s a rush without caffeine. Focus without screen time. Which is why it’s slowly becoming the beauty insider’s substitute for meditation, coffee, or scrolling.

How To Start (Without Hating Yourself)

No need to go full Wim Hof on day one. Start with a regular shower. Wash, exfoliate, do your thing. Then turn the dial to cold for the last 30–60 seconds. Breathe through it. Let the water hit your neck and back. Your scalp. Your limbs. Do it daily. Your skin barrier will thank you.

Once you’re out, don’t towel off completely. Apply a rich, occlusive body product likeRAS Luxury Oils’ Radiance Body Oil or Just Herbs’ Kerala Coconut Body Butterwhile your skin is still damp. This locks in hydration and reduces transepidermal water loss—one of the most underrated causes of monsoon dryness.

It’s Not Trendy. That’s the Point.

Cold showers are the opposite of trend-chasing. There’s no packaging. No influencer code. Just you, your breath, and the water. It’s a reminder that not every beauty upgrade comes in a box—or needs a three-step reel breakdown.

So if you’re looking for a monsoon ritual that grounds you, clears you, and quietly makes you glow: try this. Just don’t post about it. The best flexes never are.