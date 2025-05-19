ELLE Beauty How To: Master Your Circadian Rhythm

Your body’s got a clock—and no, not the one on your wrist. It’s called your circadian rhythm, and it’s basically your internal timekeeper, running the show when it comes to sleeping, waking, and everything in between. This clever little system responds to things like light and dark, telling your brain when it’s time to get moving and when it’s time to hit the hay. It also helps manage stuff like hormones, body temperature, and even how your metabolism ticks along. But throw in a few late nights, dodgy work shifts, or the odd long-haul flight, and that rhythm can go totally out of whack—leaving you feeling tired, foggy, or just a bit “off”.

Disrupting Factors



Despite the circadian rhythm's inherent regularity, various external and internal factors can cause it to veer off course. "Among the most common external disruptors are work shifts that diverge from the natural light-dark cycle, particularly night shifts and erratic or rotating schedules," says Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, Director, Minimal Access Surgical Science & General Surgery, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. These irregular hours force the body to adapt to a non-standard sleep-wake pattern, which can strain the body's homeostasis and create a mismatch between internal and external environments. Similarly, frequent travel across time zones can lead to jet lag—a form of circadian misalignment where one's biological clock remains synced to the original time zone, resulting in temporary insomnia and daytime drowsiness.

Certain lifestyle habits can further exacerbate circadian disruptions. Exposure to blue-light-emitting screens late at night inhibits melatonin synthesis, delaying sleep. Likewise, excessive caffeine and alcohol intake, elevated stress levels, and inconsistent sleep patterns interfere with the body’s ability to maintain circadian stability. While short-term disturbances may impair memory, cognitive performance, mood, and immune function, chronic circadian misalignment carries more insidious risks, raising the likelihood of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. Thus, preserving circadian integrity is essential for sustaining overall health and resilience.

Achieving Alignment



With inputs from the experts, we’ve put together a tried-and-tested three-pronged strategy for regulating your circadian rhythm:

1. Structure & Consistency

Establishing a daily routine reinforces circadian stability, as regular sleep and wake times prime the body’s internal clock. Exposure to natural daylight, particularly in the morning, further supports this rhythm, enhancing daytime alertness and encouraging melatonin release by evening to promote restful sleep. Physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, adds another anchor for circadian regulation. Research indicates that even 20 minutes of daily exercise can significantly improve both sleep quality and duration.

2. Optimising Nutrition & Meal Timings

Consistent meal timings are a crucial factor in achieving circadian balance. Eating at regular intervals, ideally with the final meal several hours before sleep, helps regulate metabolism and prevents disruptions that could interfere with rest. A nutrient-rich diet and adequate hydration throughout the day enhance this balance, while limiting stimulants like caffeine and nicotine in the evening can further support sleep readiness.

3. Behavioural & Medical Interventions

For more challenging circadian disruptions, targeted interventions can be highly effective. "Re-establishing structure and routine is key, and cognitive behavioural therapy has proven highly effective in managing insomnia," says Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. This approach particularly works with individuals experiencing delayed or advanced sleep phase disorders or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). "Melatonin supplements, when supervised by a healthcare professional, can also aid in resetting the sleep-wake cycle," adds Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant in Pulmonary Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. Gradual adjustments to sleep and wake times, implemented over days or weeks, can help ease the body back into a natural circadian rhythm. In persistent cases, professional guidance is advisable.

The circadian rhythm is a representation of the body’s intrinsic drive for equilibrium and coherence. By aligning with this natural cadence through consistent sleep routines, intentional lifestyle choices, and, when necessary, expert intervention, we cultivate a foundation of health that reverberates far beyond restful sleep. In a world brimming with stimuli and relentless demands, a harmonised circadian rhythm becomes a wellspring of restoration, clarity, and resilience—fortifying us to engage in our day-to-day life with renewed vitality and purpose.