ELLE Fit: Sneaky Ways To Hit 10K Steps Daily, And Actually Enjoy It

We’ve all heard it—10,000 steps a day is the goal. But between nonstop meetings, an overflowing inbox, and the tempting call of the couch, actually reaching it? Easier said than done. Some days, you find yourself exhausted halfway through, others you might feel like giving up just as you're almost there. Still, experts say weaving more movement into your daily routine might be simpler—and more impactful—than we think.

Why 10,000 Steps?

Contrary to popular belief, the “10,000-step rule” wasn’t born out of cutting-edge medical research—it actually originated as a marketing concept in Japan during the 1960s. But over time, science has caught up with the sentiment. “The 10,000-step goal isn’t actually a benchmark,” explains Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator. “Think of it more as a kick-start to encourage you to break free from sedentary habits. These steps aren’t just cardio, but a lifestyle change to stay in the best form. In actuality, our exercise quotient is above the 10,000-step goal.”

The benefits of hitting this goal consistently are hard to ignore. Studies show that regular walking can improve cardiovascular health, regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and even enhance cognitive function. More than just a number on your fitness tracker, it’s a gentle nudge toward living more mindfully and actively.

How Can You Make 10,000 Steps Feel Achievable?

Here’s the good news: you don’t have to carve out an hour-long power walk every day to hit the magic number. Small, intentional choices scattered across your day can help you get there without the pressure. It starts with a shift in mindset—rethinking everyday tasks and looking for opportunities to move.

Take walking meetings, pace while on phone calls, use the stairs instead of the elevator, or park a bit farther from the store entrance. Your morning coffee run? Make it a stroll. Waiting for your food to heat up? Do a few laps around the kitchen.

Micro-movements matter. A recent study published in JAMA Network Open backs this up, finding that even sporadic, short bursts of walking throughout the day contributed significantly to cardiovascular health and longevity. So those in-between moments—where you might typically scroll—can actually be the key to better wellness.

Can You Split Your Steps Throughout The Day?

Absolutely! Think of it like snacking on steps. A 10-minute stroll in the morning, a brisk walk during lunch, and another round after dinner can easily stack up. Not only does this break the total into bite-sized, manageable chunks, but it also allows for consistent energy boosts throughout the day.

Breaking your movement into smaller doses also helps manage stress and can act as a mental reset between tasks. Plus, we really do underestimate how much a walk can help with clarity. Sometimes it’s not just your body, but your mind that needs to take a walk.

Is Faster Better?

Not always. “Depending on your level of fitness and inflammation levels, you can start slowly, but gradually take it to a brisker pace,” Karishmma advises. While high-intensity walking has its perks, most experts agree that a moderate pace—about 3.5 to 4.5 mph—is the sweet spot. You want to feel slightly breathless, but still be able to hold a conversation.

If you’re new to consistent walking, don't be discouraged by speed. What's more important is consistency and making movement a habit, rather than trying to hit peak performance from day one.

What Are The Hidden Perks Of Walking More?

Beyond the physical, walking can unlock some unexpected, holistic benefits. Regular walkers often report improved mood, reduced anxiety, sharper focus, and even better digestion. If you're walking outdoors, you're likely benefiting from sunlight exposure as well—which helps regulate your circadian rhythm and gives you a natural vitamin D boost.

Karishmma adds, "Walking as a lifestyle change holds various benefits, such as lowering blood sugar levels. I suggest that my clients do a short, leisurely walk 30 to 45 minutes post a meal. It also helps increase your heart and lung capacity. When we hit 60, we still want our heart and lungs as young and strong as a teenager's."

And let’s not forget the joy of walking itself—whether it’s exploring your neighbourhood, connecting with a friend, or simply giving yourself space to think. Unlike other forms of exercise that require equipment, instruction, or planning, walking is gloriously low-maintenance. All you need is a pair of comfortable shoes and a little motivation.