ELLE Fit: Move, Mama! Stay Active (& Sane) While Pregnant

Pregnancy is no less than a marathon on its own. Your body is doing the miraculous work of growing a human, which means the old “no pain, no gain” gym philosophy? Out the window. The goal now is gentle strength, mobility, and overall wellbeing. And yes, you can absolutely work out while pregnant, provided you have the right guidance and listen to your body's queues.

But pregnancy, especially for a new mom-to-be is also about navigating doubts. From friends to Google to nosy neighbours, everyone has an opinion, often conflicting.

“As a physiotherapist and pelvic floor Pilates expert, I hear this all the time,” says Dr. Karishma Sanghavi, Sports Physiotherapist & Certified MDT with the McKenzie Institute of India. “Let’s clear the air. Staying active during pregnancy isn’t dangerous, it’s deeply beneficial. Movement isn’t unsafe; inactivity without cause is.”

Here's how to move safely, intentionally, and joyfully through your pregnancy.

1. Walk It Out (Your Easiest Daily Win)

Walking is your MVP. Low-impact, free, and safe through all trimesters (unless your doctor advises otherwise). Aim for 20–30 minutes a day at a conversational pace. Don't count your steps. Swap the treadmill sprints for park strolls, and treat them as mental resets as much as physical activity.

2. Strength Without Strain

Light resistance training keeps your posture and core strong, vital for carrying pregnancy weight and avoiding back pain. Think resistance bands, bodyweight moves like squats or wall push-ups, and simple arm exercises. Skip heavy lifts, high-impact jumping, or anything that strains the abdomen.

3. Trimester Check-In

First Trimester: Focus on consistency rather than intensity. Fatigue and nausea are real. Shorter sessions are completely fine.

Second Trimester: Energy often returns, so gentle strength training or prenatal yoga may feel easier now.

Third Trimester: Prioritise mobility and relaxation. “Emphasise breath control, pelvic floor strength, and deep squat variations to prepare your body for birth,” says Dr. Sanghavi. Swimming, walking, and deep breathing exercises help ease swelling and support better sleep.

4. Yoga, Stretching & The Group Effect

Prenatal yoga improves flexibility, reduces swelling, and helps with breathing control (you’ll thank yourself during labour). And while solo stretching at home is great, there’s a reason Lamaze classes were a cultural moment in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They taught breathing techniques, offered partner bonding, and created a sense of community that eased anxiety. You can find that same social boost even now, with prenatal yoga circles, aqua aerobics classes, and even virtual mom-to-be fitness sessions. These group settings provide emotional support, shared experience, and accountability that a lot of women tend to crave.

5. Hydration + Heart Rate Checks

Pregnancy increases blood volume and body temperature, so keep water nearby at all times. The golden rule: you should be able to talk (but not sing) while exercising. If you feel dizzy, overheated, or breathless, stop immediately.

6. Mind-Body Benefits

Movement during pregnancy isn’t just physical; it’s deeply mental. Even ten minutes of stretching or a walk around the block can reduce anxiety, balance mood swings, and improve sleep quality. Plus, staying active supports quicker postpartum recovery and boosts overall energy.

7. Make It Fun & Social

Exercise doesn’t have to mean gym memberships or intense training. Dancing in your living room, swimming, or even light housework counts. If you're one of the lucky ones, you can find a prenatal trainer that will make movement feel as unserious as that sleepover you went to as a high schooler.

If there's one thing to takeaway from this, it's to focus on making your pregnancy workouts feel like a celebration, not a competition.