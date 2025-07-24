The Mile High Club (Bedroom Edition): Mastering The Helicopter Position

If you’re the type who loves adrenaline, laughs in the face of gravity, and isn’t afraid of a bit of sweat in the name of pleasure, congrats, you’re cleared for take-off. The helicopter sex position is not for the faint of heart, but it delivers deep penetration, thrilling angles, and the smug satisfaction of pulling off one of the most daring moves in the bedroom.

Think of it as the sexual equivalent of a gymnastics routine and maybe a bit of yoga thrown in for good measure. Let’s unpack how to nail it, how to cheat it, and which versions might suit you best.

The Classic Helicopter

This is the OG, the one that looks impossible but might just be your new party trick. One partner gets on all fours like a classic doggy style setup. The other starts at the opposite end in a kind of downward dog, then slides in and lifts their legs into the air, supported only by their arms, hips resting against their partner’s bum.

The Irish Garden

The Irish Garden is a softer, more sensual alternative. The giver sits upright, legs out and wide, maybe with a slight bend. The receiver backs up in a doggy style posture and sinks onto them. The pace here is slow and sultry. Add a little butt plug or vibrator to spice things up.

The Scissors

A side-entry variation that gives you a tight angle without the core workout.Imagine spooning, but twist it a bit, the receiver lies on their side, the giver enters from behind, but more above than beside. Perfect if you’re after intimacy and control

The Cheat Sheet

Not everyone’s got the abs of an Olympic swimmer. Enter the Cheat Sheet, where the giver rests their legs on a sofa, chair or bed for support. It’s half helicopter, half mercy. You still get that suspended feeling without collapsing halfway through from sheer exhaustion. Work smarter, not harder.

The Core-masutra

This one is a real workout. The receiving partner lies on their back, while the penetrator gets into plank mode above them. Kind of like the Classic Helicopter, but flipped and facing each other.It is hot, it’s eye-contact heavy, and it’s a core workout you won’t skip.

The Wheelbarrow

Warning: This one’s not for hangover mornings. The receiver supports themselves on their hands while the giver stands, holding their partner’s legs in the air like... well, a wheelbarrow. This requires serious strength and coordination, but delivers maximum depth and that ultra-exposed, filthy thrill some of us live for.

The Grounded Helicopter

And finally, if all else fails and you’re just trying to keep your dignity intact, go for the Grounded Helicopter. Both partners lie flat on their stomachs with their heads in opposite directions. It’s awkward, yes, but oddly effective, especially with a pillow under the bottom partner’s hips. This version is particularly good for anal play, or for dildo action where flexibility and positioning can be fine-tuned to perfection.

The Helicopter (and its many wild cousins) isn’t about having to do something outrageous to be good at sex; it’s all about trying new things and having a laugh while doing it.