Your Lipstick Is Older Than Your Friend’s Baby

There’s a lipstick in your purse that’s been through more heartbreaks, bad dates, and dance floors than your actual therapist! You bought it five years ago, maybe even longer. It’s half-used, a little worn down, and honestly? It still slaps.

But according to the tiny jar icon on the back of the packaging—yeah, the one that says “12M”—you should’ve tossed it the year you got it.

What is an expiration date?

Most makeup doesn’t have a typical expiry date like milk or medicine. Instead, it comes with two key indicators: a “Best Before” date and a “PAO” symbol, which stands for Period After Opening. And yes, they mean very different things.

The ‘best before’ date is usually for skincare or anything with SPF or actives, which tells you how long it stays effective unopened. While the ‘PAO’ tells you how long the product should remain safe and stable after opening.

But here’s the truth: the PAO isn’t a hard rule, it’s a general warning based on when a product might start degrading or become less hygienic—not a magical expiration switch.

Why can’t we let go?

Why do we hold onto our makeup like our emotional support stuffed animal? Well, because in some ways, it is. We all have that waterproof mascara that got us through our first heartbreak, the first ‘big girl purchase’ Dior lipstick, or the pink shimmery highlighter from our ‘party girl’ era. It feels easier to hold onto things from our past because it gives us that sense of nostalgia. Also, throwing out our makeup feels more of a waste than keeping it. Especially in today’s low-waste world.

When is it actually unsafe?

While some products can be used after their expiration date, there are some general guidelines as to how long. According to cosmetic chemists, many products—especially powders, can last far beyond that if stored well. But not all makeup is created equal. Liquid products like mascara and eyeliner are high-risk zones for bacteria. Dermatologists recommend tossing them every 3–6 months to avoid infections. Lipsticks, powders, and eyeshadows, however, are much more forgiving—especially if you’re not double-dipping or sharing them.

If you’re unsure about a product, here’s a dermatologist’s trick: swatch and smell.

Take a quick whiff of the product, most makeup has a neutral or pleasant scent when it’s fresh. A noticeable change usually means the formula has oxidised, spoiled, or grown bacteria. Then, do a patch test, look for changes in texture, colour, or how it feels. If it’s separated, crumbly, unusually sticky, or irritates your skin in any way, it’s not worth the risk—no matter how expensive or iconic it was.

While the ‘expired’ makeup might be safe to use (most of the time), just be safe and not ignorant towards the dates on your products– sometimes they might be true. It’s not about breaking all the rules, it’s about making informed, conscious decisions. Until then, go rock that vintage red lip!