ELLE Digital Cover Stars: Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta, Not A Power Couple. Just Very Good At Being ‘Us’

In an era where modern love comes wrapped in internet slang and is measured through hard and soft launches on Instagram Stories, when Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta walk into a room, it isn’t with grand gestures or headline-ready affection. It’s with ease. A shared language that feels delightfully old-school, like the kind of love you’d soundtrack with Pehla Nasha playing on loop. We’ve watched them grow—from reality show sweethearts on Nach Baliye (2013), to creative collaborators building Dreamiyata Entertainment—and every time they show up, they remind us that companionship doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful.

On Ravi: Wrap shirt, Double pleated trousers, and Workwear jacket, all by wakeyourdream. Silver men’s bracelet by Arvino. Comet ring by ZACH.



On Sargun: Amora hoop earrings by Noya. Wooden classic brass bangles by Ritika Sachedva, Hogwash boot swaps by Hogwash.

From winning hearts together on television to building parallel careers that now intersect through their production house and digital platform, their relationship has unfolded in public view. But behind the cameras, the version of Dubey and Mehta that exists is far less curated and far more intentional.

Dubey reflects, “Ours is a partnership built on sacred personal space, collective growth, and the belief that love is less about romance as spectacle and more about direction.”

The Poise of a Partnership

They’ve built careers that run parallel, occasionally intersect, and often demand individual spotlights. Yet, within their relationship, success is never a solo act. For Dubey, growth has never been about individual milestones. “For us, either of us growing is like the unit growing,” he says.

It’s this visible alignment that has made audiences instinctively label Dubey and Mehta as a “power couple”. From red carpets to business moves, their wins look joint, their life seemingly in sync.

But labels? They’ve not convinced.

“We are not big on adjectives,” Dubey says evenly. “ These terminologies are sometimes given by people and casually thrown around. We are not out to become some power couple or some adorable couple. None of them fit us”. ”

In an age of relationship branding, their refusal to package their love neatly into a headline feels quietly radical. The point, they insist, isn’t to look powerful. It’s to move forward with intention..

The Business of Being in Sync

Running a production house together means romance and reality collide—often, loudly. Creative clashes are inevitable.

“All the time!” Dubey laughs when asked if their visions ever differ. “It’s the creative process, by nature, and mine, and Sargun’s approach to cinema is not the same. We argue all the time when it comes to creatives, characters, storylines, and screenplays.”

But conflict, in their world, isn’t corrosive—it’s constructive. “How we choose to go ahead with it is by listening to whoever has the bigger picture or the final picture in mind,” he adds. ‘We recently moved into a new house too and argue about interiors too,’ he jokes. The Sacredness of “Us”

For a couple constantly in motion—shoots, scripts, schedules—the idea of personal space can easily become collateral damage. But for them, privacy isn’t distance; it’s devotion.'

“What we both have is something very, very sacred to both of us,” they say.

That sacredness isn’t about isolation; it’s about preservation. It’s the understanding that some things must remain untouched by noise—especially when life, fame, and expectation get loud.

And sometimes, love isn’t philosophical at all, It’s geographical.

For Mehta, nostalgia lives in the familiar corridors of Select Citywalk in Delhi, at a café called Orange Hara. “Every time I go back there, I have so many memories,” she says. “Before we even started dating, that’s where we met.”

Long before the interviews and premieres, before the business plans and the production meetings, there was just a café and two people who hadn't yet named what they were becoming.

Respect, Outsiders, and the Long View

“You can allow yourself to be the person who forgets anniversaries but can never be the person who disrespects your partner.”

When asked about the one principle he lives by, Dubey doesn’t hesitate: respect.

“The one key important factor is respect in any relationship. You either have it for an individual, or you don’t.”

It’s a grounding philosophy in an era that packages love as spectacle. For Dubey, respect is the real romance—the daily practice that sustains everything else.

Their shared understanding of the industry also comes from their beginnings within it. “We’re outsiders who found each other in the industry,” he reflects. “It’s a huge blessing because Sargun and I very clearly understand the intricacies of the creative industry. It is a job that keeps you in a constant hustle mode.”

It’s fitting then that their story isn’t about a single grand moment but many small ones: shared ambition, creative friction, mutual respect, and the conscious choice to keep moving in the same direction.

Theirs isn’t a Disney-scripted fairytale; it’s closer to the lived-in steadiness of Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin from How I Met Your Mother. A love built on showing up, again and again. On choosing the work of partnership even when it’s unglamorous.

In a culture obsessed with labels, Dubey and Mehta offer something subtler and stronger.

Not a power couple.

Now a perfect couple.

Just two people choosing each other—and the same horizon—every single day.

Team Credits:

Editorial Director: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Videographer: Akshay Pawar; Fashion Stylist: Tejashree Raul; Sr. Graphic Designer: Sakshi Badani; Jr. Bookings Editor: Anushka Patil; HMUA for Sargun: Shayli Nayak (makeup), Ashish Bogi (hair); HMUA for Ravi: Claire Gil; rep by Anima Creatives; Words by: Tanvee Khanna; Assisted by: Rasikka Deorey, Hardika Singh (styling), Sharayu Karalkar (bookings); Artists Reputation Management: Spice PR