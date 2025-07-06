Overcoming Painful Endometriosis, She Built A Community For Exercise Lovers

For years, debilitating cramps, fatigue, and the silent struggle of endometriosis shaped Maitri Boda’s everyday life. But instead of letting pain define her, she used that to transform it into purpose. What began as a personal journey toward healing through movement soon evolved into something bigger — a vibrant, supportive community called Squat Up that she co-founded, where others like her could embrace fitness on their own terms. There are no hold-backs here, no stigma and no doubts, all the curated workouts and open conversations fuel folks towards a healthier lifestyle. They're not just breaking a sweat — they're breaking the stigma around chronic pain and women’s health. We chatted with Maitri on her 'Yes, we can' approach to all things healthy.

ELLE: When were you first diagnosed with endometriosis, and how did it affect your ability to exercise?

Maitri Boda (MB): I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020. At the time, I didn’t even know what I was experiencing had a name. The pain, the fatigue, the emotional highs and lows, it all felt overwhelming. As someone who was already involved in the fitness space, it hit me hard. My energy levels dropped, and my body just didn’t feel like mine anymore. Even simple movements felt heavier. I had to relearn how to listen to my body, not push through pain, but work with it.

ELLE: Was it also frustrating that you were unable to exercise as well you usually did due to this?

MB: Absolutely. It was painful in ways I didn’t know how to explain. There’s a unique kind of frustration that comes with knowing what your body is capable of and watching it slow down. I had to confront the idea that rest wasn’t weakness, it was necessary. The mental shift was tough. But it also taught me to be more compassionate toward myself and, in turn, toward others who are going through something similar.





ELLE: What has inspired you to lead a thriving fitness community for people living with endometriosis; that moment when you realised, 'there needs to be a space for this'?"



MB: Before my diagnois, Squat Up was already up and running before my diagnosis. But once I started navigating life with endometriosis, I saw my gym through a different lens. I realised how rare it is to find fitness spaces that actually understand chronic pain, fatigue, or hormonal imbalance. There was a moment, I remember it clearly, where I had to step off the workout floor mid-session because I just couldn’t go on. That was when I thought, “If I, someone who lives in the fitness world, feel like this… imagine how many others do.” That was the shift. I wanted Squat Up to be a space where anyone could show up, regardless of what their body was going through.

ELLE: What were some early challenges you faced in starting the community? Were people also relieved that there is help?







MB: One of the biggest challenges was changing the conversation around fitness. People are conditioned to think fitness means pushing harder, faster, heavier. I had to introduce the idea that rest is powerful, that gentle movement is still movement, and that you don’t have to be at your best every day to be considered “fit.” When women with endometriosis or PCOS started opening up and feeling seen, the relief was real. Many shared that this was the first time a trainer or gym had acknowledged their pain without dismissing it.





Endometriosis doesn’t look the same for everyone. On some days, you may be able to lift weights and feel fantastic. On others, even basic stretches might feel like too much. That’s where listening to your body becomes key.



ELLE: What has dealing with endometriosis and your own fitness movement been like?



MB: It’s been a rollercoaster, honestly. There are days when I feel great and strong, and others when I need to slow down and focus on breathing, stretching, or just resting. Movement has become more intuitive now—less about what’s trending and more about what my body needs on that day. I’ve found power in low-impact training, yoga, and even walking. Ice baths have also helped in managing inflammation and resetting mentally. I’ve learned that movement isn’t always about going harder—it’s about showing up with awareness.





ELLE: Today, can those with endometriosis work out just as well as anyone else? Do they need to stop or modify workouts due to pain or fatigue?





MB: Absolutely, they can work out just as well—but the approach needs to be different. It’s important to remember that endometriosis doesn’t look the same for everyone. On some days, you may be able to lift weights and feel fantastic. On others, even basic stretches might feel like too much. That’s where listening to your body becomes key. Modifications are not a compromise—they’re smart. Movement is still possible, even necessary, but it has to be tailored.





ELLE: Have any specific stretches, movements, or routines helped relieve symptoms?

MB: Yes. Gentle yoga stretches focused on the hips, lower back, and pelvic region have been a game-changer. Deep breathing and diaphragmatic breathing exercises help manage stress and ease cramps. On tougher days, slow walks and breath-led movement are what keep me going. Foam rolling and light mobility work also help release the tension that builds up from inflammation.



ELLE: How do you make your workouts or advice inclusive for different body types, fitness levels, or symptom severity?





MB: Inclusivity begins with empathy. At Squat Up, we don’t assume everyone has the same starting point or the same goal. We offer personalised plans and always encourage people to communicate how they’re feeling—both physically and mentally. Whether it’s a beginner dealing with hormonal issues or someone returning post-surgery, we prioritise making them feel safe, seen, and supported. No judgment. Just real people, working at their own pace.



ELLE: What's your advice to those out there living with endometriosis? Can life go on as usual?



MB: Yes, it can—but it might look a little different, and that’s okay. You don’t have to be strong every day. What matters is that you’re patient with yourself. Build a toolkit—movement, rest, nutrition, support—and learn to tune in. Endometriosis doesn’t define you. You’re allowed to dream, build, and thrive with it. Life doesn’t stop. It just evolves—and you grow stronger in ways you never imagined.

