World Health Day: How Mumbaikars Are Rediscovering The Need For Walking

Forget hiring private home chefs, those poncy gym memberships and trips to the spa – being fit is closer to you than you think. And it just involves two feet! Mumbaikars are going back to embrace a regimen that actually gives you a healthy mind and body – at zero cost! That’s right; walking – something that your predecessors did with ease – is the workout that anyone can (and should) do. Experts cannot lay more emphasis on it. And an elevated treetop walkway at Malabar Hill in the city that was recently unveiled is proof of that. It’s been packed with folks trying to soak in the green environs in a bid to stay fit. Ahead of World Health Day, we caught the buzz and crowd of happy strollers there to reinforce our beliefs – wanna get healthy? Walk the talk!

Go Ahead, Hit The Trail

Trying out the city's new elevated walkway Photograph: (Ismat Tahseen)

For the concrete jungle that the city is, the new 485-metre-long wooden walkway–inspired by Singapore's elevated forest walkways–is a respite. Set at an elevation so as to not disturb the forest floor, it’s fast becoming a homing zone for health seekers. From homemakers to college goers and corporate folks, we caught a medley group here as they moved out of their usual walking zones and tried the new trail out.

Not everyone has gym memberships, but simply walking here or in any other green space is not just convenient, but also leads to being a complete destressor

-Mohammed Rizvan, entrepreneur

Shared one of them, “From a Mumbaikar living in one of the most crowded cities and where peace of mind is so difficult, this trail is a great idea. You hear the sounds of birds, it’s pleasant and away from all the hustle. Mumbai sure needs places like that, which will nudge people towards getting fit.” Shyamlee Solanki, a professor at Sardar Patel College of Engineering added, “We regularly go for walks in the morning in our college campus and when read about this, we had to try it. It’s nice to be walking amidst nature; it’s so green here,” said.

For Mohammed Rizvan, an entrepreneur, it was an hour worth sweating over. “Not everyone has gym memberships, but simply walking here or in any other green space, is not just convenient, but also leads to being a complete destressor,” he noted.

Photograph: (Ismat Tahseen )

As the day moved into twilight and with lights giving the route a glow, the walkers picked up the pace. It’s clear that this has hit all the right buttons. Architect Rahul Kadri, who designed the walkway, echoes that as he says, “People are absolutely enjoying the new trail; they didn’t expect to be a part of a forest like this in the city. It’s just about allowing for an opportunity for a simple exercise that anyone can do.” Sharing how the idea for it had been in his head for years, he adds, “There are two things fundamental to us that we yearn for in modern life – one is to be in a forest and two; to be part of a community and to belong and this place allows us to do that. As humans we love nature and it fulfills that deep desire we have to be in a forest.”

Greenery Is Great, But You Can Walk Anywhere

Walk on stairs, the beach or just about anywhere, but take those steps Photograph: (Pexels)

If you live in a city, walking in a stretch of green is the heart emoji come to life! Much has been said about the benefits of this. The Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku or ‘forest bathing’, that involves immersing oneself in a natural environment to reap mental and physical health pluses, finds cognisance here. While this walkway is one example of its kind, the city’s parks, promenades and other open spaces are already seeing a stream of woke walkers – who realise that health is above everything else and how staying fit is sacrosanct to their day.

Mental benefits include, reducing stress and anxiety, boosting mood, improving focus and creativity, and reducing mental fatigue. Physical benefits include lowering of blood pressure and heart rate, and improving immune function.

Dr Aashish Contractor, Director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital underlines the notion as he explains, “Being in nature has profound benefits for both the mind and body. Mental benefits include, reducing stress and anxiety, boosting mood, improving focus and creativity, and reducing mental fatigue. Physical benefits include lowering of blood pressure and heart rate, and improving immune function. These benefits have been demonstrated in several published studies on the subject."

He points to a large-scale study by Monash University, in Australia with 87,000 participants which revealed that increased exposure to natural light during the day reduced the risk of depression by 20%.

Of course, we love nature, but if you’re unable to get outside, it’s no reason to skip the walk – get your steps as you move around the office, do a brisk walk or run in the stairs or hit the treadmill – but walk, you must.

For People With High Cholesterol, Obesity, Hypertension, This Is Non-Negotiable Says The Doc

Walking is said to reduce risk of heart disease and improve cardiovascular fitness Photograph: (Pexels)

Want a sound heart? This exercise has the doc’s stamp of approval, for it’s said to be an ideal way to boost your good cholesterol. Elaborating on this, Dr Ravi Gupta, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares: “Being a cardiologist practicing intervention cardiology for the last 25 years, I have always recommended walking as the best exercise. The ideal is to follow the rule of four – four kilometres in forty minutes for at least four days a week! People with health issues like high cholesterol, obesity, heart blockages, diabetes and hypertension must make this a non-negotiable habit in their daily lifestyle.”

He adds, “One of the most important benefits of walking is that it helps increase your good cholesterol (HDL) and it is important to understand there are not many ways to do that, nor good medicines are available. So, walking or brisk walking remains the only way of increasing the good cholesterol, controlling the bad cholesterol and sugar level. You may see that immediately after walking, your blood pressure and heart rate will spike. However, the long-term effect, your heart rate and blood pressure both settle down. That is good enough.”

If at least 5,000 to 6,000 steps are taken in one go, it will be of great impact

-Dr Ravi Gupta

Also, don’t let numbers daunt you. Dr Gupta adds some advice: “If you are able to walk 10,000 steps, that is great. But what I would add is that try to finish a larger part in one go. If somebody is working in an office and they get up from the chair and keep moving here or there, and in doing so, complete 10,000 steps, it may not be much of a benefit. But if at least 5,000 to 6,000 steps are taken in one go, it will be of great impact.”

They’ve Sworn To It!

If you’ve been making those excuses so far, time to put those away and take a cue from those who’ve been there, done that!

Saqib Saleem Photograph: (Instagram)

Saqib Saleem, actor, says, “Walking is one of the best ways to exercise. I make sure I get at least 15000 steps a day. It keeps me energetic and also helps burn calories. Most importantly, it also improves your mood. Walking everyday helps me gather my thoughts and it’s my me time which is very essential given the fact that our lives are fast-paced.”

Aahana Kumra Photograph: (Instagram)

Actor and fitness enthusiast Aahana Kumra has additional advice. “Of course, walking is important as you have to move your body. But just walking is not the only thing. People need to also do weight training. Women often get to hear, ‘Muscle aa jati hai’, etc, but that is wrong. My sister and I don’t believe in it; we love having muscles. Now I’m in my late 30’s, everyone in the gym goes like, ‘Oh wow, such a good body and I tell them it’s not a one-day job."

She adds, "Women are prone to osteoporosis and after 30 we start losing calcium so we have to add lifting weights to walking while also upping our protein intake. When I’m older, I want a stronger back, stronger legs and shoulder. Mental health has a direct relationship to physical health; a healthy body is a healthy mind. So, along with walking, build muscle and eat right. Remember, staying fat is inviting disease.”

