These Are the 15 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Actor Awards

Lights! Camera! Historical fashion references! At tonight’s Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, nominees like Chase Infiniti and Kate Hudson were challenged to channel the glamour of cinema’s early years in a first-of-its-kind fashion theme set by ELLE: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s.” The results? Elite, exciting, and a little bit gutsier and more artistically forward than most of the princess-worthy ball gowns at other Hollywood award shows.

Advertisment

Perhaps that’s not surprising, since the Actor Awards is the only ceremony on the mainstream awards season circuit that’s entirely determined by the performers themselves. Originally created in 1995, the event is “the only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor actors,” who are voted on by over 160,000 of their peers in the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. This year, for the first time, ELLE became the ceremony’s official partner, merging the art of cinema with the art of fashion and challenging attendees like Teyana Taylor and Emma Stone to continue the legacy of original Hollywood icons.

That includes Clara Bow, with her drop-waist satin-embroidered dresses, which are often still referenced by designers like Miuccia Prada and Ralph Lauren. (Check out her influence in Michelle Williams’s playful custom Prada look, styled by Kate Young.) The 1930s had bombshells like Jean Harlow, whose platinum bob, pencil-thin eyebrows, and lingerie-inspired slip dresses were referenced by Jenna Ortega.

Click through to see who else understood the sartorial assignment with our very first best-dressed list for the Actor Awards. Truly, when it comes to style competition this stiff, it’s an honor just to be nominated.

Advertisment

Teyana Taylor

In custom Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Demi Moore

In Schiaparelli and Harry Winston jewelry.

Chase Sui Wonders

In Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sarah Pidgeon

In Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Odezza A’zion