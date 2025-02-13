5 Celebrity-Inspired Micro-Trends That Will Stand Out On Valentine’s Day

Trends, phew. They come and go, while some of them stand the test of time, much to the joy of every trend forecaster out there. And while the cycle for a few may be short lived, the trends emerge with an agenda in mind. Meet the 'micro trends,' defined them as 'niche or industry-specific consumer behavioural trends, which are mass market ready and actionable'. Say, for example, the SKIMS dress that birthed numerous knockoffs. Yes, that.

And since it's Valentine's season, many of us are an inch closer to rummaging through our wardrobes to find 'the piece.' If that is you, get inspired by our list of mantic micro-trend picks that will come in handy, when looking to get your wardrobe V-Day ready. And all of them celeb-approved.

Read on.

2000s Inspired Abstract Graphics

Kylie Jenner's penchant for acing micro-trends before everyone warrants a deep-dive. Here, the reality TV star is seen wearing a seemingly athleisure-coded tube top and leggings set. For the untrained mind, this may seem like a generic set, but fashion geeks know the relevance of this micro-trend (that once wrecked havoc in the best way possible back in the 2000s). Imagine an Amrita Rao or a Preity Zinta rocking this for a YRF film back in the day. So, iconic.

Larger-Than-Life Bows

Bows; we'll never get enough of them. Ananya Panday shows us how to wear a denim bow with a leather skirt, not a feat many can boast of. The bow trend was big last year, faced with a slight recession in the second-half, but now it's back like it never left. It's cute, also 'very demure, very mindful, if I may, and easily fits the bubbly-dressing mandate.

Bubble Skirts

All hail Taylor Russell for lending a red-carpet spin to the bubble skirt in its full-length iteration. Romantic and flirty, this voluminous silhouette complements the memo of Valentine's perfectly without shoving the blazing red agenda in our faces. Can be paired with a fitted backless top to distribute the poofiness sans saturation.

Knicker Coords

In Dua Lipa, we trust! While her all-black stage style fits are easily one of the best in the game, this maroon knicker coord is a worthy proponent to be on your Valentine's wishlist. Wear it for a date-night of honestly, even a Galentine's situation. Fishnets are a big yes alongside chunky jewellery, to take the oomph up a notch.

Floor-Sweeping Outerwear

Long, opulent and OTT capes were a clear frontrunner this fashion week season, and news to no one, they've trickled into our wardrobes. Here, Khushi Kapoor is lensed in an ivory floor-sweeping cape paired with a shimmery bodycon, reverberating the season's rose-tinted theme. Be it a catsuit or a top-and-skirt duo, trust this micro-trend to offer you all the warmth needed, especially if there's no man on your arm this time around.

