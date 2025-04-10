5 Jewellery Trends Going From the Runway To Real Life

If there’s one piece of advice I can give you when it comes to styling, it’s this: Never underestimate the power of good jewellery. These baubles, like most accessories, can often do the heavy lifting when it comes to turning an outfit from good to great—and now that our team has spotted the biggest fall 2025 jewellery trends from the runways, I guarantee those looks are only going to get better.

Ahead, see what team ELLE has declared the must-have trends to add to your jewellery box, and if you feel so inclined, start shopping them all now.

Silver

In the world of metals, the pendulum has swung back to the side of silver, and I’m anticipating bolder, sculptural silver pieces as front-and-center of this trend. Deck out your wrists with a head-turning cuff like the ones seen on models at Ashlyn, or sport an edgy ear cuff à la Rabanne. The options with this trend are endless, which means the world is your gleaming oyster.

Chunky Bangles

Maybe you should have a go-to favorite when it comes to jewellery: earrings, necklaces, rings, what have you. That said, there’s something about adorning your wrist with something big and bold that just feels...cool. Bigger bangles have been on our radar for a few seasons now, but consider this the official return to the ’80s styles. This might be the easiest way to dress up those everyday button-down shirts and other staples, too.

Brooches

No, these aren’t your grandmother’s brooches—these are the essential way to transform your favorite pieces in a matter of minutes. This fall, let your brooches do the heavy lifting for the clothing in your wardrobe that might need a little pick-me-up.

Chunky Chains

Oh, the impact a chunky chain can have on the simplest of looks. For fall 2025, prepare to say goodbye to your daintiest of necklaces (or at least put them on the backburner) and embrace weightier options in their place. And while you’re at it, why not experiment with some layering, too?

Fringe Earrings

While you might be one to opt for hoops or studs, there’s nothing quite like a pair of earrings that carry movement with them—and for the upcoming season, it’s all about fringe. With the subtle swish that these are bound to give, your ensembles will be instantly cooler—and I’m already thinking of all the compliments you’ll be getting when you wear these.

