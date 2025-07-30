A Saree Today, A Statement Skirt Tomorrow, Neena Gupta’s Wardrobe Speaks Her Language: Bold, Free, And Fashion-First

Masaba Gupta’s very recent collection ‘Oh So Masaba!’ – a limited edition range of sarees adorned with the Tamil alphabet, exudes grace, but what got me in awe was the House's muse, Neena Gupta. Yes, I have always admired her for her fashion, but contextually speaking, her style game meant more.



Photograph: (Instagram/@houseofmasaba)

Looking back, her personal life and the characters she chose were clear hints of the fierce, authentic style evolution that would follow.

Photograph: (IMDb)

For most of us, a very recent recall of Neena Gupta would be her as Manju Devi, the sharp-tongued politician, in the four-season-long series Panchayat. But it’s unfair to forget her as Priyamvada, a pregnant woman in her early 50s, in Badhaai Ho, Kusum, who deals with her husband’s infidelity, in Saans, as well as classics like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mandi, Trikal, and Gandhi, all of which she starred in. Heavy social themes, including gender, relationship dynamics, and politics, are central to her performances, which tend to either challenge societal norms or comment on significant existing ones.

She was 23 when she debuted in Saath Saath (1982), and over the decades, she’s gone on to win three National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and, most recently, two Filmfare OTT Awards (2021, 2023)—a testament to her enduring talent and relevance. She also appeared on the ELLE digital cover this year for Metro... In Dino, embodying the same mix of elegance and edge that defines her on- and off-screen presence.

She had Masaba at 30, who she raised all by herself. While being a single parent in the 1980s was definitely ahead of its time, we now know where Masaba gets her style-savvy intellect and sartorial genes from!

So, her choices and decisions when it came to movies and her personal life were enough clues to brace us for now that she has turned Instagram into her very own fashion runway, telling us exactly how it’s done, and here are some of her jaw-dropping looks to help you take notes:





Photograph: (Instagram/@neena_gupta)

She put together a classic all-white look during a vacation. The shirt and the shorts are not just lightweight, but the overall outfit is comfortable and airy. Plus points for breaking the monotony by mixing shades of white and carrying accessories that belong to the same colour family.

Photograph: (Instagram/@neena_gupta)

A moment for the plunging neckline that Neena Gupta donned with immense grace. Special mention for the bralette that was worn with a purpose so as to complement the gold bracelet and earrings. While the silver watch was slightly out of place, we’ll give it the benefit of the doubt, given the elegance that is rather addictive. In simpler words, necklines have got nothing to do with age!

Photograph: (Instagram/@neenagupta)

Calf-high socks, a ribbon in the hair, and pleated skorts, serving a Marilyn Monroe moment?! This look was an embodiment of what we call the ‘main character energy’ these days. Above all, it was shot in a pickleball setting, which makes her all the more cool for this generation.

Photograph: (Instagram/@neenagupta)

Having hopped onto the trend of athleisure, recently she also attended the Wimbledon finals in a gorgeous block print saree and Kolhapuri chappals – speak of relevance (or should I say wit). The graceful, floral saree was complemented with an adventurous halter-neck blouse. Beyond the beauty of the outfit lay a deeper narrative – an expression of Indian culture, both rooted and evolving, showcased on a global platform

It’s time you guys take this as a hint and get your skirt and knee-high boots combo out of your closet and toss away your fear of looking overdressed.

All in all, I believe she is the epitome of body positivity, especially in the context of age, and the best part is, her style doesn’t come across as try-hard. Be it playing Manju Devi in Panchayat or Shibani in Metro In Dino, Neena Gupta can rock a saree as well as an LBD. If anything, her wardrobe is unapologetic, eclectic, and most importantly, fun.

