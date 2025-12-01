Always a stunning addition to any fashion event, rapper-turned-style setter and ELLE USA’s October 2025 cover star A$AP Rocky will now be representing Chanel in an official capacity as its ambassador.

The fashion house announced the collaboration with the musical artist today, naming his “talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity” as qualities that make him perfect for Chanel.

“Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being,” artistic director Matthieu Blazy said in a statement.

Blazy added, “Musician, actor, father, friend...he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chanel and I’m thrilled to work together again.”

The admiration is mutual. Regarding Blazy, Rocky shared, “Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong; they’re grounded in reality but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I’m so excited to see him at Chanel.”

In late October, Rocky was spotted filming with actress Margaret Qualley on the streets of New York City for a “secret Chanel project.”

It’s been a monumental year for the multi-talented artist, who just welcomed his third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, with his partner Rihanna. Rocki joined their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. Rocky also starred in two films, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. And he was named the CFDA’s 2025 Fashion Icon in October.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne said of the title, “A$AP Rocky is a fashion icon in the purest form. He is one of a kind...his truly original approach to fashion inspires me, and so many, to think differently.”

The rapper told The New York Times that he “would never want to be a fashion designer,” but clothes are clearly another one of his passions — one at which he excels. As the co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, Rocky wore a design from his own creative agency, AWGE, honouring Marmot coats. He wore the ensemble with oxfords by Christian Louboutin in collaboration with AWGE and Bulgari jewellery.

“Marmots are a Harlem tradition — in the winter, everyone has a Marmot on,” Rocky told Vogue at the time. “That was our teenage jacket.”

He and Rihanna have made it a point to shut down every red carpet they step onto. The couple frequently jokes about their love of fashion and tendency to steal from one another’s wardrobe.

In a May 2025 episode of Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast, he talked about his sense of style, saying, “Man, pardon my language, I do what the fuck I want. I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men.”

He added, “I don’t know who drew the line between femininity — or just being feminine — and masculinity, excuse me. I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.”

The ANTI singer has also shared how Rocky inspires her to dress better on a daily basis.

“I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’” she joked.

But speaking with ELLE, Rocky emphasised that his main priority will always be his growing family.

“What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there,” he shared. “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other shit.”

Read the original article on ELLE USA.