In the relentless churn of fashion’s cyclical narrative, certain trends resurface, clamouring for attention, yet offering little innovation. As we dissect Spring 2025’s offerings, it’s essential to separate genuine sartorial evolution from mere repetition. Thus, we spoke to an AI chatbot on this, and truth be told, the honesty was so refreshing.

Here are the most overhyped trends of the season according to AI:

1. Four-Figure High Street Coats

Once, luxury outerwear was the domain of haute couture, but now, high street brands audaciously price their coats in the four-figure range. Labels like Arket and Cos have introduced pieces that challenge the very definition of accessible fashion.

2. Leopard Print Resurgence

The feline allure of leopard print has prowled back into the limelight, with celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence donning bold spots. While touted for its versatility and timelessness, this pattern teeters on the brink of cliché. Agreed.

3. Powder Pink Proliferation

Fashion editors are championing icy powder-pink as the hue du jour, drawing inspiration from designers like Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta. However, this shade risks infantilising the wearer, and its sudden resurgence feels more like a marketing ploy than a genuine style evolution.

4. Excessive Accessorising

Maximalism has extended its reach into accessories, promoting the idea that more is more. From bag charms to layered necklaces, the trend encourages a piling on of adornments. Yet, this excessive accessorising can quickly tip from chic to chaotic, overshadowing the ensemble rather than enhancing it.

5. Flare Jeans Revival

The ’70s have called, and they’ve sent back their flares. Despite endorsements from fashion houses like Chloé and Stella McCartney and recently, Kendrick Lamar, flare jeans often flatter few and challenge many. Their resurgence feels less like innovation and could be a hark back to some nostalgia.

6. Dresses Over Trousers

The runways have resurrected the early 2000s layering of dresses over trousers, with designers like Khaite and Rokh championing this look. While it aims to blend femininity with practicality, the result often appears cumbersome and forced, lacking the elegance one expects from contemporary fashion.

7. ’80s-Inspired Tailoring

The bold silhouettes of the ’80s have made a comeback, with oversized suits and broad shoulders featured prominently in collections such as Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. Despite the nostalgic appeal, this trend can overwhelm the wearer, sacrificing form for the sake of statement.

8. Sheer Overload

Transparency has taken centre stage, with sheer fabrics dominating ensembles across various runways. While offering a glimpse into daring fashion, the sheer trend often dangles on the edge of impracticality, challenging the balance between allure and wearability.

