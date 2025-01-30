Pinterest Trends And Your Way To Ace Them In 2025

I would just like to say, as a Pinterest girl through and through, the moment I saw that Pinterest has dropped an annual trend predictions, I knew this year was about to peak in aesthetics.

I Practically Live Inside It

Pinterest isn’t just an app, it’s a way of life. Preach. You know It’s where the Gen Z go when you need outfit inspiration, when you want to moodboard your dream apartment, when you’re planning a trip to Italy (even if it’s just in your head), or when you’re up at 2 AM looking for the perfect vibe to match your current existential crisis. Sounds therapeutic? Let’s be real with this generation - it’s less about the passing by trends and more about a feeling. And if 2024 was all about quiet luxury and clean girl minimalism, 2025 is painting a much richer picture, think nostalgia, and texture, and we love a little storytelling!

I work in the digital domain and these days, all my conversations with my work bestie seem to be starting with ‘in Pinterest we trust’, and we really do! At this point, I practically live inside it. As a fashion girl, I had to bring you these trends all curated with lots of love and vibes. Here's everything from the castle vintage princesses to the pickle mixers, and some chunky knit clans, all the aesthetics decoded.

Castlecore

The Romance Of A Forgotten Era

The air is crisp, candlelight flickering, and there’s a velvet ribbon tied in your hair. Castlecore is for those who romanticise history, the ones who collect pressed flowers between the pages of old books and dream of running through misty fields at dawn.

Imagine corseted bodices, intricate embroidery, high necklines, and dramatic sleeves that make you feel like you’ve stepped out of a Renaissance oil painting. Colour palette? Think rich jewel tones, earthy browns, and soft ivories dominating, while textures lean towards velvets, jacquards, and sheer layers that catch the light just right.

📌 Pin This: Floor-length skirts, lace-up boots, poet blouses, and corsets over oversized shirts. Add a leather-bound journal and a cup of something warm for the full effect.

Moto Boho

Edgy Meets Free-Spirited



Take a biker jacket. Add a flowy dress. Balance the toughness with soft textures. That’s Moto Boho—a mix of rugged and romantic, blending rock-and-roll rebellion with earthy, wanderlust energy.

It’s the kind of look that says, “I could hop on a motorcycle at any second, but I’d rather be at a music festival.” The palette is neutral, built around classic black, rich browns, and muted metallics. The vibe? Confident, undone, and just the right amount of reckless.

📌 Pin This: Oversized leather jackets, distressed cowboy boots, lace-trim slip dresses, layered silver rings, and a bandana tied effortlessly around your wrist.

Fisherman Aesthetic

Cosy, Coastal And A Little Bit Nostalgic

If Coastal Grandma had a cool, artsy granddaughter, she’d be wearing Fisherman Aesthetic. This is for the ones who crave foggy seaside mornings, thick cable-knit sweaters, and sun-washed linens that feel like they’ve been lived in forever.

Imagine: oversized fisherman jumpers, worn-in denim, rubber boots for practicality, and muted blues and creams that feel like they belong on a weathered wooden dock. It’s cosy, it’s unpretentious, and it’s perfect for anyone who secretly dreams of moving to a little coastal town and writing poetry about the waves.

📌 Pin This: Pastel fisherman sweaters, linen overalls, waterproof rain boots, bucket hats, and anything that looks like it could be worn on a boat, but still be cute in a coffee shop.

Rococo Revival

Maximalism, We Make It Dreamy

In a world of clean girl minimalism, Rococo Revival is asking—why not more? More lace, more ruffles, more pearls, more bows. It’s decadent without being heavy, embracing pastel hues, ornate florals, and fabrics that feel like they belong in a Jane Austen novel.

This one is for fantasy girls who love a bit of whimsy in their wardrobe—who see getting dressed as an art form. The best part? There’s no such thing as too much. We are thinking high tea dressing, three-layered cakes, and ruffles everywhere!

📌 Pin This: Pastel Corsets, floor-length skirts, tights that scream I am dainty and fragile, heels stepping all over and romantic hair!

Dolled Up

A Dollhouse Fantasy



Coquette-core walked so Dolled Up could twirl in a frilly pink dress and take over. This aesthetic is all about embracing hyper-feminine, toybox-inspired fashion—think glossy lips, satin bows, puffed sleeves, and a wardrobe straight out of a vintage doll collection. It’s flirty, nostalgic, and unapologetically extra. The whole vibe? Dressing like the main character in a Y2K fever dream.

📌 Pin This: Pink everything, ultra-girly mini dresses, ballet flats, structured handbags, pearl accents, and a glossy finish on everything.

Sea Witchery

Channeling Your Inner Ocean Sorceress

Mermaidcore had its moment, but in 2025, we’re diving deeper. Sea Witchery is for the girls who feel at home in crashing waves, love an eerie, salt-kissed aesthetic, and want to dress like they just emerged from an enchanted tidepool.

Think sheer, draped fabrics, wet-look hair, deep-sea hues, and accessories that look like they’ve been pulled from a shipwreck. It’s dark academia meets mystical ocean energy.

📌 Pin This: Flowing mesh layers, silver and shell jewellery, moody blue-green tones, dramatic eye makeup, and the kind of windblown curls that make you look like you actually live by the sea.

Pickle Fix

Crunchy, Tangy, And Kind Of A Big Dill

Yes, pickles are having a fashion moment. Don’t fight it. This trend is all about zesty dressing—unexpected colour combinations, bright green hues (brat summer 2.0?), and outfits that pack a punch, just like your favourite briny snack.

Think acidic neons, sharp tailoring, and playful, dopamine-inducing layering. It’s giving fun, fresh, and a little chaotic in the best way possible.

📌 Pin This: Neon chartreuse, sporty zip-ups, bold colour blocking, statement accessories, and that one outfit that makes everyone do a double take.