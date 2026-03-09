When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wears Ethnic, Magic Happens

Few celebrities embody royal fashion quite like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Whether on red carpets or cultural occasions, her celebrity style often leans towards timeless Indian silhouettes that celebrate craftsmanship. Her recent look, designed by Manish Malhotra, is a perfect example of how traditional artistry and modern celebrity fashion can coexist beautifully.

Chikankari, Khada Dupatta And Dori Embroidery — The Ethnic Trio Done Perfectly

The centrepiece of the ensemble was a delicately crafted chikankari kurta, known for its intricate hand embroidery and soft elegance. Chikankari has long been associated with understated luxury, and on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it felt both graceful and regal.

Adding further richness to the look was detailed dori embroidery, which brought texture and depth to the silhouette. The real highlight, however, was the dramatic khada dupatta — a styling choice rooted in heritage dressing. Draped with precision, the khada dupatta dress styling created a structured yet fluid effect, elevating the entire ensemble.

Together, the chikankari kurta, dori embroidery and khada dupatta formed a harmonious ethnic trio that captured the essence of royal fashion.

How Manish Malhotra’s Style Is Giving Traditional Fashion A Modern Edge

Manish Malhotra's fashion has always been about blending heritage with glamour. Known for reinterpreting classic Indian textiles and embroidery, the designer continues to redefine how traditional clothing appears in modern celebrity fashion.

In this look, the craftsmanship remained authentic while the styling felt contemporary. The silhouette was polished and refined, allowing the embroidery and textiles to take centre stage without appearing overly ornate. It’s this balance that keeps Manish Malhotra’s work relevant across generations.

A Khada Dupatta Look You’ll Want To Bookmark Immediately

The khada dupatta has historically been associated with regal dressing, and seeing it reimagined on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan highlights why it remains a powerful fashion statement. Structured yet elegant, the drape frames the outfit while adding dramatic presence.

For anyone looking to embrace trending celebrity style rooted in Indian heritage, this look offers inspiration. The combination of chikankari craftsmanship, delicate embroidery and thoughtful draping proves that traditional silhouettes can feel both timeless and modern.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears ethnic fashion, it’s rarely just an outfit — it’s a reminder of how beautifully Indian craftsmanship can shine on a global stage.

