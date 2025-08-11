All Hail Suniel Shetty's DILF Era. No Holds Barred

Suniel Shetty, thriving and serving at 64—oh and did I mention, he’s a boomer. Not even a millennial. Now how did Mr. Shetty strike a chord with the lot chronically online, keeping-their-eyes-peeled for every Alexa Chung post? I mean the salt-and-pepper hair does plenty of talking on his behalf but the well-fitted monotoned kurtas just seal the deal for us. The sl*tty little curl (with all due respect) has been working overtime in his favour and propels him as an ultra-evolved, sartorially sound version of a Bandra boy with 40+ additional years to the mix. Except he lives somewhere in Altamount Road, if a sloppy Google search is to be believed.

Acclaimed stylist Rahul Vijay is to be credited with this somewhat neoteric accent – he seemingly knows how to level the playing field with regards to Mr. Shetty's new year, new me mandate. I mean, the man’s wearing Rkive City, AK-OK and Tisa Studio in his 60s, the awe is palpable. And it’s not that there’s a slew of movies in the pipeline – his presence is felt from time-to-time, but he’s no ‘let’s milk ten movies a year’ proponent in a cinematic economy that unfortunately does favour quantity over quality. Good for him.

Call it strategic or a matter of convenience, this rarity in physical show is something we reasonably appreciate. Also because he has restaurants to run, businesses to grow. We love a hot entrepreneurial man who’s also a dad. And a daddy. And also a grand-dad. Wow. Has he always been a baddie in the fashion department though? My doubts warranted a Pinterest refresh. Enter impeccably-tight tank tops (ganjis ftw), endless sightings of denims (the '90s did them better) and chest-baring deep-neck numbers eyerolling at every Gen Z star for posessing shaved chests.

Put him in a navy boiler suit, he’ll deliver. Three-piece suit, he’s got it! Mr. Shetty also had a ‘man bun’ era back in 2022, and the thirst deliverance rate was cent percent, if I may. While he’s not breaking stereotypes by dressing ‘nice,’ it’s still refreshing to see a male icon focus on his sartorial upkeep – something automatically expected from his female counterparts regardless. And it’s deeply satisfying to see a man who’s aged like a well-sunned leather armchair demand attention without asking for it. Suniel Shetty isn’t trying to be young – he’s just refusing to be boring, which is far more potent. And perhaps that’s the quiet lesson here.

We’re not asking for miracles, just a little effort and maybe bit of chest hair. Please.

