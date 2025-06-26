Flip-Flops, Tank Tops and Slutty Sunglasses: Jonathan Bailey's Style Sermon

Jonathan Bailey has never not been a hot guy who we’re all swooning on. Promoting his latest film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', Bailey has been out and about serving—no, preaching—a gospel of Hot Guy Summer looks that toe the line (pun intended) between irreverent and irresistible. And let’s just say: the holy trinity this season is tank tops, flip-flops, and what he has has rightly dubbed his 'slutty little glasses'.

Let’s start with the glasses—because they’ve quietly become the centerpiece of his look. Razor-thin wire frames. Minimalist. Slightly nerdy. Entirely devastating. His character in the movie sports them for a ‘scientific’ edge, but Bailey clearly clocked their seduction potential—and ran with it. Him in those nerdy glasses have now immortalised a thousand TikTok and instagram thirst edits. He himself calls them ‘slutty little glasses’ — a term so endearing yet wreckful, like he knows exactly what he’s doing, and it’s working. They’ve become the unofficial accessory of this press tour, and fans are already declaring it ‘glasses summer,’ swapping chunky acetate frames for sleeker, barely-there pairs with maximum cheekbone exposure.

Then there’s the flip-flops. A red carpet risk, no question—but it worked. For one of the occasions, Bailey sauntered down the carpet in a full Diorlook with flip-flops. Not leather sandals. Not designer slides. Actual thong flip-flops, the kind that have long been exiled from formal occasions—until now. He paired them with a relaxed grey cardigan, and relaxed black trousers. It sent fashion editors and stylists into a frenzy and the internet into full approval mode. Some called it anti-fashion. Others, genius. But that’s kind of the point. It felt natural. A little irreverent. The kind of thing only someone who’s totally secure in their sense of style (and probably their pedicure) would do.

If there’s one thing Bailey clearly swears by, it’s the tank top. He’s worn them more than once on this press tour, often layered under soft blazers with trousers that fall just right. It’s an easy, confident look that seems to sit in that rare sweet spot between effortless and intentional. Tank tops, for Bailey, are less of a trend and more of a signature. Whether ribbed, fitted, or slouchy, he pairs them with ease—letting the casualness of the tank balance out the structure of tailoring. It’s a formula that shouldn’t work on paper but does on him, probably because he doesn’t try too hard.

His overall dressing recently has been extremely relaxed. No stiff blazers, sweaters, jumpers, relaxed trousers, denim shirts, short shorts and caps. It is effortless, fuss-free, and yet very chic, stylish and obviously making him stand-out. It is after a long while that an actor is dressing so easy at the press tour and red carpets and maybe that is the reason why it feels fresh and non-boring!

In a landscape where male red carpet dressing can often feel a little too polished, too choreographed, Jonathan Bailey’s style feels like a warm gust of chaotic, sexy wind. He’s making fashion personal and relaxed again — making official appearances simple and fun! And that joy happens to include showing toes, collarbones, and the occasional nerdy-lusty eyewear moment.





