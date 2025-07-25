All the Items You Can Shop From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' (So Far)

It’s been a big week for fashion-minded movie fans: after months of waiting, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially begun filming in New York City, and that means that we’re already catching glimpses of the highly anticipated sequel. Though most of the plot is still under wraps, so far we know that the story supposedly follows Andy, Miranda, and Emily amidst the 2020s media landscape. The stylish looks are already rolling in—several have been papped during filming, and Anne Hathaway has even taken to Instagram and TikTok to tease a few.

So far, the movie seems to be leaning into true New York

media style: seamlessly mixing high, low, and covetable vintage grails—like Hathaway’s 2011 Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe suit and discontinued Chanel Velcro dad sandals—without hesitation. However, most of Andy’s looks so far are currently shoppable.

One standout high-fashion moment so far was Andy’s on-the-go look while boarding the Hamptons Jitney. In the scene, she sported a spring 2025 Gabriela Hearst Niki maxi dress, a Fendi Basket Forty8 tote, a Jemma Wynne Toggle Necklace, and a Runway garment bag (a hint that she’s back at the famed magazine?).

In some of her more casual looks, Andy nailed New York City summer dressing. She was seen stepping out in an AGOLDE denim maxi skirt, Toteme white tank top, and a 2022 Re/Done x Ford mechanic’s jumpsuit with an unreleased Valentino Garavani Panthea bag.

Hathaway wasn’t the only person spotted on set so far either. Meryl Streep, Simone Ashley, and Pauline Chalamet have been photographed in initial looks. Miranda Priestly looked as intimidating as ever in a tan trench, brown leather midi skirt, and pumps. Fans can rejoice again, too: the iconic icy-white wig (originally crafted by makeup artist J. Roy Helland) is back.

Ashley’s and Chalamet’s exact roles have yet to be confirmed, but they effortlessly embodied young and chic twentysomething magazine employees. The Bridgerton actress wore a Monse Harness Tapestry dress styled over a white button-upand paired with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Chalamet also looked the part in a pair of gray Maison Margiela Tabi heeled boots, which have gone from a cult status symbol to the It shoe of fashion girls in the last five years.

From what we can see so far, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is shaping up to be the biggest style movie of recent years. Fans and fashion-philes can’t get enough of the photos slowly trickling in—and the good thing about filming on the streets of New York is that there are certainly more to come.

