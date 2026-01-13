The Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet: Architectural Lace, Naked Dresses, And The Best Dressed Of The Night

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes just wrapped up, and if the fashion is any indication of the year ahead, we are in for a wild, glamorous ride. The red carpet was a mix of ‘naked’ dresses, archival-inspired silhouettes, a lot of black, surprisingly and some seriously good menswear that has us rethinking every suit in our own closets. From Teyana Taylor’s jaw-dropping hardware to the arrival of the Heated Rivalry boys, the vibes were high, and the tailoring was sharp. We’ve rounded up the standout looks that actually made us stop scrolling.



Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli

Teyana Taylor was easily my favourite look of the night, mostly because she understands the assignment of ‘high fashion drama.' She wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown in a deep midnight black that featured sculptural cutouts across her chest and lower back. The real moment was the diamond waist chain that wrapped around her hips. It featured a massive bow at the back that perfectly covered her butt cheek, adding a surrealist touch to the sleek train trailing behind her. It was bold and architectural, proving once again that Teyana Taylor is a red carpet athlete.

Audrey Nuna in Thom Browne

Audrey Nuna brought a much-needed dose of avant-garde energy to the carpet in a Thom Browne Fall 2024 cocoon-shaped coat. This wasn’t your typical evening gown; the structural piece featured an oversized bow detail that made her look like a piece of wearable art. She leaned into the ‘kooky’ vibe by pairing the look with a delicate veil, signature Thom Browne lace-up platform shoes, and a scattering of diamonds. It felt personal and experimental, a refreshing break from the sea of traditional sequins we usually see at the Globes.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

Priyanka Chopra opted for timeless elegance with a Dior gown that felt like a modern nod to the New Look. The dress featured a structured satin bodice and a sweeping, layered bubble skirt that didn’t actually look heavy and moved like liquid as she walked. The craftsmanship was evident in the subtle texture of the fabric. And for the accessories, she chose a Bulgari necklace that stole the spotlight while equally complementing the look!

Lisa in Jacquemus

Lisa from BLACKPINK made her Golden Globes debut as a White Lotus star, and she chose a look that screamed ‘luxury villain.’ She wore a sheer black Jacquemus gown that looked almost poured onto her frame, featuring long sleeves and a fluid, skin-skimming fabric. To add some edge to the sultry look, she layered stacked necklaces that climbed up her neckline. She also debuted a new dark chocolate hair colour with her signature bangs, which perfectly complemented the moody, editorial aesthetic of the French designer's creation.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Ayo Edebiri looked like a dream in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown from Chanel’s Métiers d'Art 2026 collection. The dress was finished with exquisite resin and pearl brooches at the shoulder, giving it a classic, cinematic feel. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the look felt like a sophisticated graduation. She paired the velvet numbers with Tiffany & Co. jewels, keeping the look polished and focused on the rich texture of the fabric. It was a major win for the Chanel girlies.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning is the queen of ethereal dressing, and her silver Gucci gown did not disappoint. The floor-length piece featured a deep V-neck and delicate straps, covered entirely in shimmering embellishments that made her look like she was glowing from within. It had a vintage, Old Hollywood feel that Elle wears so well. She kept her makeup minimal and wore a glamorous necklace that hit right at the collarbone, ensuring the silver tones of the dress remained the centrepiece of her ensemble.

Amelia Gray in Swarovski

Amelia Gray took the ‘shining bright’ theme literally in a custom Swarovski creation. The gown was essentially a crystalline masterpiece. It hugged her frame and moved with a heavy, expensive weight that only thousands of crystals can provide. As a model, Gray knows how to work a high-shine look, and this Swarovski moment felt like a celebration of pure glamour, making her one of the most radiant presences of the evening.

Leighton Meester in Miu Miu

Leighton Meester arrived with Adam Brody, and while they were a cute couple, her Miu Miu gown was the real star. The dress was a burst of colour and texture, featuring a yellow sequined strapless bodice that felt very on-brand for the label's youthful energy. It had a shimmering quality that she carried with a relaxed, easy grace. Meester has a way of making high-fashion look effortless, and this Miu Miu pick was the perfect balance of Gossip Girl chic and red carpet maturity.

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy

Jennifer Lawrence pulled an all-sheer outfit that had everyone talking. This Givenchy naked dress was a far cry from her usual looks; it was a floor-length, nude-toned gown covered in delicate floral embroidery, sequins, and hand-stitched beads. To make it even cooler, she draped a matching pink Givenchy bomber jacket around her elbows like a shawl. The combination of the hyper-feminine, delicate dress with the sporty jacket was a total fashion girl move, and JLaw looked incredible with her hair down and a rosy lip.

Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio

Kylie Jenner skipped the red carpet but made a massive impact inside the venue in a custom Ashi Studio. She looked like a literal trophy in a silver metal mesh gown that clung to every curve. The dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with delicate chains draped across her chest, which meant she didn't even need a necklace. She finished the look with diamond ear cuffs and a tight, sleek ponytail. Sitting next to Timothée Chalamet, she was easily the most metal person in the room.



Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti is quickly becoming a fashion force to watch. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that featured a mirrored-appliqué bustier paired with a velvet skirt. The side was dramatically open, leading into a sculpted column skirt that felt both regal and incredibly modern. The mirrored elements were a bold choice that reflected the cameras in every direction, making her impossible to miss.

Charli XCX in YSL

Charli XCX arrived in a custom Saint Laurent look that was equal parts rockstar and regal. She wore a striking two-tone gown featuring a crisp white column skirt topped with a dramatic black feathered bustier. The texture of the feathers gave the look a sharp, punk-edged silhouette, while a delicate satin bow at the waist added a touch of classic French elegance. She finished the ensemble with a massive three-line necklace and yellow pear-shaped earrings, proving she can dominate a formal red carpet with total ease.

Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood

Ariana Grande gave us a major ‘Wicked’ Easter egg in a custom black Vivienne Westwood ball gown. The look featured a signature Westwood corseted bodice and a massive, puffed-up skirt that felt very Elphaba-coded. After a long press tour of wearing Glinda pink, the switch to moody black was a welcome change. She even brought back her signature high ponytail, reminding us all of the classic Ariana Grande aesthetic while looking every bit the cinematic leading lady.

Selena Gomez in Chanel

Selena Gomez looked like a classic movie star in a custom black velvet bustier dress by Chanel. The dress was a labour of love, reportedly taking over 300 hours to create. It featured white floral details made from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza that popped against the dark velvet. It was voluminous, dramatic, and felt incredibly expensive. Styled by Erin Walsh, Selena looked comfortable and incredibly chic, proving that velvet and Chanel are a match made in fashion heaven.

Maura Higgins in Marmar Halim

Maura Higgins brought the drama in a stunning gown by Marmar Halim. The look was all about the silhouette and the sparkle, paired with a massive 6.91-carat diamond necklace by Le Vian. She looked every bit the Hollywood star, stepping away from her reality TV roots and into a high-fashion space. The gown featured intricate detailing that caught the light from every angle, making her one of the most photographed people on the carpet.

Hudson Williams in Giorgio Armani

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are our men! We are officially swooning, and their looks just added to our collective ‘swoon board.’ Williams arrived in a slick, white Giorgio Armani tuxedo jacket worn open over a matching cummerbund. He skipped the traditional shirt buttoning, giving us a glimpse of a Bvlgari necklace underneath. It was a bold, new Hollywood take on formalwear that felt fresh, masculine, and just the right amount of daring.

Connor Storrie in YSL

Not to be outdone by his Heated Rivalry co-star, Connor Storrie went the classic-with-a-twist route in Saint Laurent. He wore a slim-cut black suit with a skinny tie and—the ultimate cool-guy accessory—sunglasses. He added some Tiffany & Co. jewellery to finish things off. While Hudson Williams went for the open jacket heat, Storrie went for the rockstar in a suit vibe. Together, they were easily the most stylish duo of the night.

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo is incapable of a boring fashion moment. He wore a Valentino tuxedo that featured a stunning autumn leaves pattern in white on one side of the chest. Instead of a standard brooch, he wore a cluster of diamond leaves by Boucheron that looked like ivy growing down his jacket. He explained on the carpet that he wanted it to feel like a garden, and the result was a poetic, masculine look that pushed the boundaries of what a tuxedo can be.

Kate Hudson in Giorgio Armani

Kate Hudson was a silver vision in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The dress was made of gunmetal gray silk and featured silk fringe and Swarovski rhinestones. The halter-style neckpiece was essentially a choker made of diamonds, which connected to the bodice and flowed down her frame. It had a wonderful fringe movement that made her look like she was shimmying even when she was standing still. It was glamorous, fun, and perfectly her.

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Jacob Elordi kept things cool and sophisticated in Bottega Veneta tailoring. The actor, who is having a massive year, wore a perfectly fitted tuxedo paired with Jacques Marie Mage tinted eyewear. The look was very 70s leading man, and the Cartier jewellery added just enough sparkle to keep it red-carpet appropriate. Jacob has a way of making even the most traditional suit look like the coolest thing in the world, mostly due to that Bottega fit.

Timothée Chalamet in Chrome Hearts

Timothée Chalamet went for an all-black, slightly edgy look from Chrome Hearts. He wore a crew neck t-shirt under a matching vest and suit jacket, both featuring silver button details. In a very Timmy move, he finished the look with black Timberland boots and a Cartier necklace. It was relaxed, unconventional, and perfectly suited to his personal style.

Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani

Julia Roberts proved that she is still the ultimate movie star in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The long-sleeved silk velvet dress featured structured shoulders and a plunging neckline. The special element here was a long statement necklace with a massive pendant that sat perfectly within the neckline of the dress. It was a simple, powerful styling choice that made the whole look feel regal.

Tessa Thompson in Balenciaga

Tessa Thompson gave us method dressing in a second-skin Balenciaga gown. The dress was covered in miles of tiny green sequins, a nod to her character ‘Hedda’ who wears green in her film. From a distance, it looked like a shimmering dark column, but up close, the texture was incredible. Paired with beachy waves, the look felt modern, edgy, and a little bit mysterious—exactly the kind of fashion we love to see from Thompson.

Michael B. Jordan in Prada

Michael B. Jordan deviated from the standard black tux and went for a chocolate brown suit from Prada. He paired it with a pale yellow button-down shirt and a black tie, a colour combination that shouldn't work but looked incredible on him. The tailoring was, of course, impeccable. It was a warm, rich look that stood out in a sea of monochrome, proving that Jordan is one of the few men who can take a colour risk and make it look like a classic.



