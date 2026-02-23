The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 BAFTA Awards

THE RUNDOWN
- Stars flocked to the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London.
- The red carpet was a parade of fashion.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise appearance.
On Sunday, the British Academy Film Awards hosted a star-studded audience in London for one of the most prestigious evenings in film. The night is an important component of awards season, often offering a preview for the upcoming Academy Awards in Hollywood. Many winners at the BAFTAs go on to take home Oscars in the same year, though it’s no guarantee. That doesn’t make it less exciting. Celebrities arrived in their best red carpet looks, turning the arrivals into a runway.
This year, stars from One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Sinners, Hamnet, Bugonia, and many more heavily nominated films attended, making a case for their style before the awards were handed out. And the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance, their first time at the BAFTAs together in three years.
Scroll through the gallery below for some of the best looks of the night.
Chloé Zhao
Teyana Taylor
In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst
Kate Hudson
In custom Prada.
Jessie Buckley
In custom Chanel.
Michael B. Jordan
Kate Middleton And Prince William
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Noah Jupe And Sadie Sink
Sink in custom Prada.
Chase Infiniti
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Aimee Lou Wood
Rose Byrne
In custom Miu Miu.
Wunmi Mosaku
In Ahluwalia.
Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner
In Givenchy and vintage Thierry Mugler.
Cillian Murphy
Rei Ami, EJAE And Audrey Nuna
Ami in Jasmine Erbas and David Webb jewelry, Nuna in Thom Browne.
Alicia Vikander
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams
In Prada andChanel.