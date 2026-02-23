subscribe
The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 BAFTA Awards

From Hollywood heavyweights to a royal surprise, the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet delivered peak awards-season glamour.

  • Stars flocked to the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London.
  • The red carpet was a parade of fashion.
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise appearance.
On Sunday, the British Academy Film Awards hosted a star-studded audience in London for one of the most prestigious evenings in film. The night is an important component of awards season, often offering a preview for the upcoming Academy Awards in Hollywood. Many winners at the BAFTAs go on to take home Oscars in the same year, though it’s no guarantee. That doesn’t make it less exciting. Celebrities arrived in their best red carpet looks, turning the arrivals into a runway.

This year, stars from One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Sinners, Hamnet, Bugonia, and many more heavily nominated films attended, making a case for their style before the awards were handed out. And the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance, their first time at the BAFTAs together in three years.

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the best looks of the night.

Chloé Zhao

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - VIP Arrivals

Teyana Taylor

In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Kate Hudson

In custom Prada.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - VIP Portraiture

Jessie Buckley

In custom Chanel.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - VIP Portraiture

Michael B. Jordan

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Kate Middleton And Prince William

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Noah Jupe And Sadie Sink

Sink in custom Prada.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Chase Infiniti

In custom Louis Vuitton.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - VIP Portraiture

Aimee Lou Wood

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Special Access

Rose Byrne

In custom Miu Miu.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - VIP Portraiture

Wunmi Mosaku

In Ahluwalia.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - VIP Arrivals

Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner

In Givenchy and vintage Thierry Mugler.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Auditorium Arrivals

Cillian Murphy

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Rei Ami, EJAE And Audrey Nuna

Ami in Jasmine Erbas and David Webb jewelry, Nuna in Thom Browne.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Special Access

Alicia Vikander

In custom Louis Vuitton.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams

In Prada andChanel.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals

