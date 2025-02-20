Beyond the Beach: Ritu Beri Crafts a Cultural 'Escape' in Goa

Goa, with its sun-kissed beaches and bohemian spirit, has long been a haven for those seeking respite and inspiration. Now, adding a new dimension to the Goan landscape is Ritu Beri, the internationally-acclaimed fashion designer, who has infused her creative vision into ‘Escape Goa’, a multifaceted space where luxury intertwines with artistry. More than just a destination, this space embodies Beri's design philosophy and personal aesthetic, offering visitors an immersive experience that blends fashion, art, music, and culinary innovation.

For Beri, ‘Escape Goa’ is more than a name; it's an emotion. As she explains, “Escape isn’t just a name; it’s an emotion. It’s about breaking free from the ordinary and stepping into a world designed to inspire."

This ethos is palpable throughout the property, from the dramatic stone architecture of the amphitheatre to the open-air reception area that offers breathtaking views.

The design of the Escape Goa is a reflection of Beri's signature style, characterised by rich textures, artisanal craftsmanship, and a timeless aesthetic rooted in Indian heritage, but with a global perspective. The motifs of red and white, bold stripes, macro florals, and gilded accents create a seamless visual language that permeates the space. The space is a fusion of elegance and raw beauty. The stylish pop-up shop and garden café bring in elements of craft and culture, making every corner a discovery.

The culinary offerings here are equally innovative, with a menu that draws inspiration from classic European flavours with creative global twists. The tapas-style dining at the bar encourages sharing and discovery, while the fashion-inspired cocktail menu combines premium spirits, fresh ingredients, and stunning garnishes.

Beri hopes that visitors to ‘Escape Goa’ will "Escape the everyday and step into the extraordinary!" Whether it’s art, fashion, music, or simply meeting like-minded souls, this place is about inspiration, connection, and celebrating culture in a way that feels personal and immersive. She envisions it as a nurturing space for talent, a promoter of artistry, and a builder of community. With its blend of luxury, tranquillity, and curated details, ‘Escape Goa’ promises to be an unforgettable destination for those seeking inspiration and connection.