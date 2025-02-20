subscribe
Beyond the Beach: Ritu Beri Crafts a Cultural 'Escape' in Goa

This Goan haven by the designer presents an artistic journey blending fashion, art, culture, and culinary innovation, for all senses.

| Anamm Inamdar
Escape Goa
Ritu Beri and her store, Escape Goa’

Goa, with its sun-kissed beaches and bohemian spirit, has long been a haven for those seeking respite and inspiration. Now, adding a new dimension to the Goan landscape is Ritu Beri, the internationally-acclaimed fashion designer, who has infused her creative vision into ‘Escape Goa’, a multifaceted space where luxury intertwines with artistry. More than just a destination, this space embodies Beri's design philosophy and personal aesthetic, offering visitors an immersive experience that blends fashion, art, music, and culinary innovation.

publive-image

For Beri, ‘Escape Goa’ is more than a name; it's an emotion. As she explains, “Escape isn’t just a name; it’s an emotion. It’s about breaking free from the ordinary and stepping into a world designed to inspire." 

publive-image

This ethos is palpable throughout the property, from the dramatic stone architecture of the amphitheatre to the open-air reception area that offers breathtaking views.

publive-image

The design of the Escape Goa is a reflection of Beri's signature style, characterised by rich textures, artisanal craftsmanship, and a timeless aesthetic rooted in Indian heritage, but with a global perspective. The motifs of red and white, bold stripes, macro florals, and gilded accents create a seamless visual language that permeates the space. The space is a fusion of elegance and raw beauty. The stylish pop-up shop and garden café bring in elements of craft and culture, making every corner a discovery.

publive-image

The culinary offerings here are equally innovative, with a menu that draws inspiration from classic European flavours with creative global twists. The tapas-style dining at the bar encourages sharing and discovery, while the fashion-inspired cocktail menu combines premium spirits, fresh ingredients, and stunning garnishes.

publive-image

Beri hopes that visitors to ‘Escape Goa’ will "Escape the everyday and step into the extraordinary!" Whether it’s art, fashion, music, or simply meeting like-minded souls, this place is about inspiration, connection, and celebrating culture in a way that feels personal and immersive. She envisions it as a nurturing space for talent, a promoter of artistry, and a builder of community. With its blend of luxury, tranquillity, and curated details, ‘Escape Goa’ promises to be an unforgettable destination for those seeking inspiration and connection.

