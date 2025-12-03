BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2025: Where the Future of Fashion Is Being Rewritten

For decades, the global fashion conversation has revolved around a familiar axis. Paris, Milan, London, New York. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2025 made a compelling case for why that centre of gravity is shifting.

Held in Moscow, the Summit brought together designers, industry leaders, educators and policymakers from across the Global South and emerging fashion economies. The message was clear: fashion’s future will not be dictated by a single geography, but shaped by multiple cultural, economic and creative forces working in parallel.

More than a showcase, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit functioned as a working forum. Discussions ranged from sustainability and circular production to fashion education, digital innovation and cross-border trade. What stood out was the emphasis on fashion as an ecosystem rather than a spectacle, one where craftsmanship, commerce and cultural identity are deeply intertwined.

Designers and delegates from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe used the platform to spotlight indigenous techniques, heritage textiles and region-specific design languages that are often diluted or overlooked on Western runways. Instead of chasing global trends, the focus was on reclaiming local narratives and reframing them for an international audience on their own terms.

Advertisment

India’s presence was particularly resonant, reinforcing the country’s growing influence in conversations around responsible fashion, artisanal revival and scale-driven sustainability. The Summit’s format encouraged collaboration over competition, opening doors for designers to connect with manufacturers, buyers and institutions beyond traditional fashion circuits.

At a time when the industry is grappling with questions of overproduction, inclusivity and relevance, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit offered an alternative blueprint. One that prioritises shared knowledge, regional strengths and long-term impact over seasonal hype.

If fashion is truly global, then its power structures must be too. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2025 didn’t just argue that point. It embodied it.

Also read:

The Fashion Awards 2025: 15 Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Evening From Raye To Alva Claire